Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey, are doing the most American thing possible right now: An RV road trip.

The pair set off last week, and Olivia has been giving updates via Instagram to her 5.3 million followers about everything from where they are to what they’ve been eating and even giving a tour of their little RV.

It appears to be the trip of a lifetime, and they’re currently somewhere around the desert near California, though they took a break in what appeared to be an Airbnb for a night, most likely to get some rest from the tight quarters.

Olivia made sure to make full use of the house they were staying in for some social media-worthy shots that fit right in with the currently trending white and beige aesthetic.

The former Miss Universe stood next to a wall on a terrace overlooking incredible desert mountains in the background as she posed in front of an outdoor bed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore a white one-piece swimsuit with cutouts on the sides and an incredibly low-cut neckline; it was left looking more like a bikini in the end.

She shared a carousel of poses at different angles, with the first one being a black-and-white shot in which she stood looking a bit shy and lifting her hair.

Other photos showed her lying down on the bed, holding onto a hat that blocked out the intense desert sun.

She captioned the post with a simple white heart emoji.

Olivia Culpo has been dating NFL player Christian McCaffrey since June 2019

Olivia has been on the road trip for at least a week now with her hunky boyfriend, whom she met during a blind date that was set up by their friends in June 2019.

In February, just before Valentine’s Day, Olivia gushed about the man in her life, telling E! News that she values a lot about him.

In an interview, she told the outlet, “Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person.”

She continued, “And because of that, we’re able to have a really nice balance. We both lead such busy lives, but our love for each other comes first and we show that through our support.”

Olivia endorsed the new Givenchy purse called the Voyou bag

Just before leaving on their road trip, Olivia had a bit of work to finish in the form of an Instagram post that endorsed the new Givenchy purse called the Voyou bag.

She was seen taking out the lovely white handbag from its black protective covering and putting it on her shoulder before strutting out of frame.

The post was in collaboration with FWRD, and it’s available on the website for $1,500, where buyers can get a close-up view of the exquisite leather.

Keep an eye on Olivia’s Instagram for more updates from her road trip with Christian.