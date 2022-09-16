Olivia Culpo in white crop top shows off ‘blood spatter’

Olivia Culpo wore a white crop top and showed off “blood splatter.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/Admedia

Olivia Culpo wore a white crop top and showed off the “blood splatter” on her face and jacket. Olivia is a model and an actress and was crowned as Miss Universe in 2012.

While Olivia’s outfit was cute, the “blood” splatter was definitely the most eye-catching part of the picture. The fake blood covered her face, jacket, and some of her white crop top as well–but if anyone can pull off this frightening look, it’s Olivia.

The 30-year-old actress’ white crop top had a classic t-shirt collar and was worn underneath a transparent rain jacket with white buttons. The clear jacket got the brunt of the splatter, with large streaks and smudges that nearly turned it a light red.

Olivia’s makeup was minimal, and nothing extra was needed with the amount of red splashed onto her face. Nonetheless, her eyebrows and lashes were flawless and her face was ironically calm in her shocking look.

Just because Olivia was rocking a Halloween-esque vibe doesn’t mean that she wouldn’t pay attention to the other important details. Olivia’s hair was pulled back with a few strands hanging loose in the front, and she accessorized with simple gold hoop earrings.

The talented model posted the selfie to her Instagram Story on Thursday with text reading “Post blood” and a scared-face emoji with hands covering up the eyes.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo and her family will star in a reality TV show

Olivia and her family are set to star in a reality TV show, with the working title The Culpos, that should soon be released on Discovery+. The same person that produced Keeping Up With the Kardashian, Amanda Weinstein, will also be producing the reality TV show with Olivia.

Olivia and her sisters recently were on the cover of The Daily Front Row, which covered their upcoming TV show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia shared the magazine cover to her Instagram with great excitement.

Olivia Culpo says working with sisters is one of the “greatest gifts”

The social media influencer captioned her post, “Our first cover! Talking all things fashion, family, and our new show. Working with my sisters more this past year, although challenging at times, has been one of the greatest gifts in my life.”

Olivia went on to say, “I’m so grateful for moments like this we can celebrate together and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my beautiful inside and out sisters. Everything is more special with family.”