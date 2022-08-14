Olivia Culpo in white bikini jokes about ‘shahk’ bite

Olivia Culpo attends the Fashion Awards 2019 at Royal Albert Hall in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Fashion influencer Olivia Culpo delighted her fans and followers with a fun-filled series of bikini pics that included her jokingly suffering a bite from a “shahk” lurking in the water.

The 30-year-old actress and social media star presented her millions of followers with an Instagram post that started with a shot of her climbing out of the water onto a boat or dock.

Culpo, wearing a gorgeous white bikini with crochet knit overlay, is getting playfully “attacked” in the photo by boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. The NFL star is posing behind her in the water as if he’s taking a bite out of the back of Culpo’s leg.

In a second photo, McCaffrey is all smiles as he’s now posing alongside Culpo while she grasps the metal railing to pull herself out of the water.

The IG post’s final image has the couple displaying some PDA from their trip. McCaffrey is holding up Culpo by her legs. A set of two photos has the couple sharing a kiss in front of beautiful scenery, which includes inviting water and some impressive rocky landscape behind them.

“It’s a shahk!” she wrote in her caption, playing up how she’s from the Northeast, specifically Rhode Island, where residents tend to have some strong and unique accents.

Based on tags that Olivia used in her IG post, she’s wearing a stunning two-piece from Revolve’s Camila Coelho collection. It is likely the Sao Paulo Top and Bottom, available via Revolve’s website.

The bikini is 100 percent cotton with a polyester and spandex lining. Along with its crochet knit overall, the top features unpadded cups and adjustable shoulder straps with a back tie closure.

As of this writing, the white bikini top appeared to only be available in two sizes, showing its popularity. The Sao Paulo two-piece is also available in nude color.

Fans and critics react to Olivia Culpo’s bikini pics

With 5.2 million followers on IG, Olivia Culpo tends to grab attention with her various pics in outfits, including bikinis. With the “shahk” bite post, she racked up over 55,000 Likes and 200-plus comments from multiple individuals reacting to the images.

Some commenters admired the couple’s fun-loving and romantic relationship, while others brought up how McCaffrey has an NFL season on the way.

“I’d miss the first preseason game for this too,” someone commented, referring to how McCaffrey didn’t play in the Panthers’ recent win over the Washington Commanders.

“Y’all too damn cute!!! #couplegoals 🔥,” one commenter said in admiration of the fun-filled pics.

“Get that boys mind back on [football emoji,]” another individual commented with a reply bringing up how McCaffrey is injury-prone.

Culpo and McCaffrey celebrated anniversary in June

Based on the photos above and recent reports, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are still going strong. The couple celebrated three years together this past June.

According to People, they began dating in 2019, with speculation surfacing that May after McCaffrey liked one of Culpo’s IG posts. Several months later, the duo was photographed together on a trip to Mexico.

Culpo started to become a fixture at Carolina Panthers games and continues to show her support. The couple recently attended the Panthers’ fanfest earlier this week, with Culpo and her boyfriend sharing some intimate moments from the event, per the New York Post.

McCaffrey has spent the entirety of his NFL career with Carolina, joining them as a rookie in 2017 when the team drafted him as the seventh overall pick.

In 2019, he enjoyed an MVP-contending NFL season. McCaffrey became one of three players in NFL history to record a season with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. While he lost out on the MVP award, he ended up making NFL All-Pro First Team for the first time in his career.

He’s got another season coming up, as the Carolina Panthers have a few more preseason games before the NFL’s regular season begins. They’ll host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 11, which is new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s former team.