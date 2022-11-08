Olivia Culpo models a Carolina Herrera dress ahead of The Culpo Sisters premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Model Olivia Culpo looked ready for spring in a bright floral dress this week.

It’s no surprise that the former Miss Universe champion loves a good dress moment.

Olivia recently shared a video from her trip to Washington D.C. In the clip, she turned her hotel room into a runway as she showed off her new dress.

The American model twirled and spun around in the video to show off the full range of the billowing bright dress.

The 30-year-old’s gown hung well past her feet and swept the floor as she walked.

Olivia gushed over the dress, writing that it is her “favorite dress ever” and tagging the designer.

Olivia Culpo looks pretty in pink in a strapless gown

Olivia wore pink Valentino recently, and it seems she is a fan of the color on her.

Her most recent pink moment was styled by American fashion designer Wes Gordon. Wes is the creative director of Carolina Herrera, the designer label of the dress Olivia was wearing in the post.

Olivia’s new strapless dress featured a small fitted black top section. The rest of the dress hung loose and was made of a gorgeous floral fabric.

The floor-length gown was pink and featured a pattern of fuschia flowers with yellow and black centers.

The model paired the dress with tall black platform heels that strapped around her ankles. Olivia’s hair was straightened and down, and she wore light makeup.

Olivia stars with her sisters in a new reality show

Olivia has been staying busy lately, even beyond her modeling gigs.

The Rhode Island native has been doing promo for her new reality show The Culpo Sisters, premiering on November 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) Olivia showed her enthusiasm in a post about the upcoming premiere and shared that the day of the premiere feels “surreal.”



The new show will feature Olivia’s whole family, but it will primarily focus on the relationship between her and her sisters, Sophia and Aurora.



The Culpo Sisters will follow the trio through their daily lives working and relaxing in Los Angeles as content creators.



From the previews, it looks like the show will be full of laughter, their parents’ confusion at some unusual beauty and diet trends, fights, and lots of entertainment.

The Culpo Sisters airs Mondays on TLC at 9/8c EST.