Olivia Culpo in red hot dress for bubble bath

Olivia Culpo took a bath while still clothed in a dazzling red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Olivia Culpo looked stunning as she enjoyed bath time a little early.

However, it wasn’t the typical bath time her fans might have expected to see. The 30-year-old model and actress chose to take her bath fully clothed this time.

The photo captured her in a bubble bath while wearing a hot red dress. The sleeveless dress was a gorgeous shade of deep red and featured golden straps.

Culpo matched the gold accents in her dress with a bright gold watch and a gold bracelet on her wrist. Meanwhile, her black fingernail polish coordinated well with her dark locks, which she wore in a bun at the nape of her neck.

She finished off her look with gold hoop earrings and a gold ring on her finger.

The photo caught her mid-laugh as she leaned her elbows on the ledge of the tub. Someone’s arm could be seen reaching into the tub and Culpo seemed to be sharing a laugh with the unidentified figure. The figure outside the shot was most likely her husband, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Olivia Culpo stunned in red for bathtub photo

Culpo looked stunning in her bathtub photo. While it wasn’t clear what prompted her fully-clothed bath time, she did prove, once again, that she can dazzle in red.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

The colors she wore in the tub are colors she might be seen wearing more often in the future. After all, red and gold are the team colors of the 49ers that her husband plays for.

In a recent post, Culpo shared a quick video of her and her husband at one of his games. She stunned in a casual red crop top and jeans while he wore his football uniform.

Meanwhile, Culpo also chose red as one of her colors while modeling for Fashion Canada. In one image, she posed in a stunning, long-sleeved scarlet crop top that hugged her figure tightly.

She paired it with a black and white miniskirt and black stiletto-heeled sandals that showed off her flawless long legs. Culpo also wore her silky black hair in a straight shoulder-length hairstyle.

With Culpo proving she looks stunning in red and the color coincidentally being one of the 49er’s colors, it seems like the perfect color for her.

Olivia Culpo is a Best Buddies Global Ambassador

While Culpo is a model, social media personality, and actress, she has found time to work closely with Best Buddies, as well. She serves as their Global Ambassador, as well as an International Board Member.

Best Buddies is a nonprofit organization that recruits volunteers to befriend and provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Culpo opened up about her work with the organization in 2020 with a social media post. She explained that the organization is particularly dear to her heart and has sparked beautiful friendships.

Due to the pandemic in 2020, Culpo was more urgent in her promotion of Best Buddies and encouraged individuals to donate and support the organization to prevent those with disabilities from facing isolation.

In 2022, she posted another update on Best Buddies that showed off a new partnership between the organization and MOD Pizza that raises proceeds for Best Buddies. Culpo paired her update with a heartwarming video of her making pizzas with her buddies.

It is encouraging to see Culpo so passionately support and partner with an organization devoted to aiding the disabled community.