Olivia Culpo in plunging bra goes ‘Peekaboo’

Olivia Culpo is flaunting her killer figure in a plunging bra look as she enjoys her Peekaboo gains. The 29-year-old model and former Miss Universe joins the slew of celebrities currently promoting Fendi’s iconic Peekaboo bag, and a post ahead of the weekend came with major promo vibes.

Olivia updated her Instagram with outdoor snaps as she posed by shrubbery and in a cream ensemble, going skimpy up top and rocking a two-piece suit that still managed to turn into an ab display.

Olivia Culpo stuns in chic look for Fendi

In her first photo, the Model Squad star posed hips square and abs out while in high-waisted and tapered cream pants paired with a satin lapel blazer, also rocking a deep-cut and cleavage-flaunting bralette to match.

The Rhode Island native also rocked a bold red lip and defined brows, plus statement and massive circular earrings. She sent the camera a piercing gaze while brandishing her mustard-yellow Peekabo, with a swipe right offering a similar setup.

Olivia’s super-chic getup also came complete with strappy high heels and, for anyone swiping, confirmation that cropped pants are back in Vogue. “@fendi #FendiPeekaboo,” the caption read, with a yellow heart emoji matching the bag.

Fendi’s Peekaboo campaign has already made headlines for its celebrity endorsers, not limited to actress Ruby Rose and French model Thylane Blondeau.

Olivia Culpo doesn’t make fashion mistakes

The Revolve influencer, now CEO of her own CULPOS x INC fashion brand with sisters Aurora and Sophia, has opened up on her style. Turns out, Olivia has no regrets when it comes to experimenting with fashion.

In 2017, she spoke with Glamour, stating: “I actually think that there are no mistakes in fashion. Fashion for me is self-expression and I will never say that what I was feeling or wearing at a particular time was wrong. I try to tell my fans that, also. Many of them love fashion and the excitement in it is to take chances. It is your art.”

The fashionista even dished that she, too, gets her inspiration online. “I take inspiration from everybody from celebrities to bloggers to media outlets. I love to look at what JLo is wearing because I think she always feels so glamorous and unashamedly over the top. I also love Blake Lively’s style overall,” she said, name-dropping mogul Jennifer Lopez and Gossip Girl star Blake.