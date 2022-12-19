Olivia Culpo arrives at the Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood in March 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Culpo looked amazing as she posed on the streets of New York City this week.

The model and influencer wore a tiny belted white pleated miniskirt by Miu Miu, paired with a red v-neck sweater also by the Italian designer brand.

She layered up her look with a top and a scarf, and a long grey wool coat but still managed to flash a glimpse of her toned stomach in the photos.

The 30-year-old completed her look with a pair of cream knee-high boots that showed off her long, slim legs.

Olivia wore her dark brown hair pulled back into a low knot and framed her face with side-swept bangs. She looked beautiful with glamorous makeup, including a slick of bright red lipstick.

She shared the photo carousel with her 5.2 million followers and captioned the set, “A New York minute 🏙 (*from a minute ago*),” which implied that the photos weren’t too recent.

Olivia Culpo tells fans to stream The Culpo Sisters on Apple TV

Season one of Olivia’s reality show, The Culpo Sisters, which she created with her older sister Aurora, 33, and her younger sister Sophia, 25, aired its final episode earlier this month on TLC.

The tv show ran for five episodes and showed the relationship between the three sisters and was a glimpse into their family life.

This week Olivia posted a poll on her Instagram story asking her followers if they knew her show was available to stream on Apple TV. While 46% of her fans answered that they’d been watching, the other 56% weren’t aware it was available to view!

Olivia posted a helpful video explaining how to access the show on Apple and added some funny clips from the show, which showed the three sisters fooling around and having a laugh together.

Olivia Culpo partners with Dolce & Gabbana Beauty

The hardworking Olivia has also hooked up with Italian fashion giants Dolce & Gabbana for a few years now and often wears their designs to events. She also advertises fragrances for the brand and this week posted a gorgeous video showing her D&G day-to-night looks.

Firstly, we see Olivia getting ready, wearing a structured orange blazer dress with black stockings and boots, before spritzing herself with Dolce perfume and strutting her stuff in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Her night look brings the drama as she wears a diamante sheer dress with giant shoulder pants over some black underwear, choosing Dolce & Gabanna Light Blue as the fragrance to pair with her outfit.

Olivia looked equally chic in both looks, and we’re sure she smelled great too!