Olivia Culpo highlights toned physique in thigh-skimming cutout dress

Olivia Culpo looks gorgeous in her back ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

All eyes were on the beautiful Olivia Culpo as she glammed up for an eventful night out.

The 30-year-old model and influencer had been captured sporting a full-black ensemble as she looked to be thoroughly enjoying the special occasion.

Per usual, Olivia looked effortlessly gorgeous while she captured the memorable night through an array of pictures and videos.

The model was kind enough to share jaw-dropping content on her Instagram where she treated her 5.2 million Instagram followers with timeless moments.

Olivia surely didn’t disappoint this time around as she showcased her flawless physique and eye-catching ensemble.

It goes without saying that Olivia can certainly add black to the list of her staple colors.

Olivia Culpo turns heads in her latest flashy fit

The model certainly wasn’t shy when it came to showing a little skin as she shined in the spotlight.

Olivia wore Michael Costello’s Zola minidress in black which she kindly linked to her Instagram Story. The luxurious dress was purchased on Revolve’s website, which she also tagged in the post.

The long-sleeved minidress hugged Olivia’s body perfectly as it highlighted her slender figure and rather long legs. Costello’s masterpiece featured a large cutout design that left most of Olivia’s back uncovered.

She accessorized with a vibrant green-colored clutch and a pair of beautiful, black open-toed pumps which gave her a little extra height.

The model paired the dress with a chunky gold chain necklace and some gold hoop earrings. For her makeup, Olivia went with a complementary look as she glistened for all of the shots.

She wore a touch of mascara and paired that with a brown, smokey eye. She then added a nice layer of shimmery bronzer to give her skin that sun-kissed look. The model finalized the look by adding a nice pink gloss across her lips.

Pice credit: @olivaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo works with Dolce & Gabbana

In her most recent post, Olivia teamed up with the infamous Italian-based fashion company Dolce & Gabanna.

The model teamed up with the fashion company to promote one of her favorite scents which is their Light Blue fragrance.

In the short clip, Olivia sported a white bikini top and styled it with a pair of high-waisted denim shorts.

She was then captured throwing on a white button-up over the fit as she sprayed the Light Blue perfume carefully on her body.

Later into the clip, the model delicately cut up some fresh lemons as she continued to make herself a refreshing drink.

Olivia’s skin glistened in the sunlight while she enjoyed a nice walk along the beach while wearing the alluring fragrance.

She simply captioned the Dolce and Gabbana ad, “🤍🌞 #DGLightBlue @dolcegabbana #ad.”

Olivia certainly gathered the support of her fans with this peaceful and rather surreal DG ad as the promotional post received over 16k likes.