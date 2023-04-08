Olivia Culpo has a big announcement and her fans couldn’t be happier

Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey recently sent hearts aflutter after announcing they are engaged.

The Culpo Sisters star shared a black and white carousel of the proposal, which appeared to take place on their RV road trip throughout the United States.

She didn’t go into details in her caption, choosing to write the date of the engagement, which was April 2, between two infinity emojis.

She looked incredibly stylish as usual, even on a road trip, with knee-high heeled boots and an oversized blazer while her future husband remained casual in a black sweater and matching black pants.

A running back for the San Francisco 49ers, the NFL player got down on a knee in front of cliffs in the desert while a floral display appeared to have been set up behind them.

Olivia looked incredibly shocked as she put both hands to her mouth in awe, looking as if she was about to cry.

The adorable twosome was seen holding hands and walking with broad smiles, while other shots showed them embracing.

Olivia Culpo is engaged to NFL player Christian McCaffrey, and fans have opinions

In the last picture, Olivia’s followers got a glimpse of her engagement ring, which was massive, to say the least.

Per People, the ring was designed by Ring Concierge and is a “Whisper Thin three-stone oval with epaulette side stones in two-tone of yellow gold and platinum.”

Fans and celebrities quickly congratulated the happy couple, with Emily in Paris star Ashley Park gushing, “Oh OLIVIAAAAA!! Congrats you loves!!”

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia’s followers were incredibly excited for her as well, with one writing, “Omg I knew this would happen from the beginning ❤️ I’m so so so happy for you two 🥹.”

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia has been dating Christian since they were set up in June 2019

The former Miss Universe and her new fiance met through friends in June 2019 before publicly confirming the relationship in February 2020 at Super Bowl LIV’s NFL Honors in Miami.

Since then, they’ve appeared on each other’s Instagram profiles in gushing posts, sharing birthday, anniversary, and Valentine’s Day photos together with loving captions.

Olivia wore YSL ankle boots to endorse the brand

While on the couple’s road trip, Olivia still got all kinds of content for her social media channels. She recently shared one of her incredibly stylish outfits, in which she wore all black, a big contrast to the desert behind her.

Walking in front of a stunning backdrop of mountains, Olivia wore black cargo pants, an oversized black sweater with a matching black hat, and black YSL boots.

She captioned her post, “Wide open s p a c e s 🤍.”

She wore a black ankle boot with a square toe called the Vassili Chelsea Booties in Smooth Leather, which cost $1,190.

YSL offers several different boots, including ankle and knee-length, with the unique pair featuring a YSL Logo that acts as a heel and costs $ 1,890.

Keep an eye on Olivia’s Instagram, as we’ll likely be seeing some wedding-planning content coming up.