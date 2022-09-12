Olivia Culpo goes braless to show off incredibly toned abs

Olivia Culpo showed off her toned abs as she went braless in a hot pink crop top. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Olivia Culpo is a force to be reckoned with these days, and her resume is as long as her legs. The stunning influencer, who boasts over five million followers on Instagram alone, has a long list of accomplishments that make “influencer” sound a little too blase.

She’s a former Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA, and Miss Universe, co-owner of two restaurants (Back40 and Union & Main), creative director of canned-cocktail company Vide, and graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2020.

Despite such a busy life, Olivia still finds time to curate a gorgeous Instagram feed and recently posted shots of her toned physique in a revealing crop top. The hot pink piece featured a clasp in the front and long sleeves with feathers on the ends.

She paired the look with high-waisted, ripped jeans that showed off her toned abs and black platform shoes that gave off 90s vibes.

Her short, brunette hair was parted in the middle and stick straight, while her makeup matched her outfit. She wore a shiny, light pink eyeshadow and went heavier on the lips with a darker pink lipstick.

Olivia wore the outfit for a stroll in New York City and showed herself lying in bed at one point, perhaps tired from a day out in such a busy place.

She captioned the shots, “Concrete jungle day 1️⃣🍃 @revolve @loversfriendsla,” and they received over 65k likes, including from Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah Chrisley.

Olivia Culpo claimed she faces the same social media pressures as everyone else

Despite curating an enviable Instagram feed full of bronzed bikini pics, and flawless skin, even Olivia claimed she’s not perfect and still faces the same pressures as everyone else.

In 2019, she shared two photos of herself and, in a lengthy caption, wrote about the two different stages of life she was in when they were taken. She claimed in the second photo that she was depressed, had no appetite, and was drinking and smoking a lot, yet she was still posting pictures on Instagram.

She also wanted her followers to know that the highlight reel on Instagram is not accurate, writing, “I hope this helps others who might be going through a hard time and feeling like they need to “have it all together.” Social media can create a crazy amount of pressure to live up to an idealistic standard of “perfection” (which obviously doesn’t exist!).”

Olivia is set to appear on a reality show with her family

Currently, Olivia is awaiting the release of a reality show with her family, which will appear on Discovery+, and has the working title The Culpos. Interestingly, it’s produced by Amanda Weinstein, who also produced Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Daily Front Row interviewed Olivia and her two sisters about the show, and she told the publication, “Growing up in a family of five, there was always a lot of chaos. We have a wild family dynamic!”