Olivia Culpo enjoys spaghetti in plunging bikini

Olivia Culpo close up. Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo is proving that models absolutely eat. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe put her spaghetti appetite on show in her pre-weekend Instagram share, posting a gallery of her favorite swim looks and also shouting out a well-known brand.

Culpo name-dropped clothing giant Revolve, and it looks like the brand has sent her a fair few outfits over the years.

Olivia Culpo flaunts spaghetti appetite in eye-popping bikini

Opening with a poolside snap amid a glam terrace setting, Olivia posed with a forkful of mouth-watering spaghetti to her mouth, also flaunting her assets in a peep-hole and plunging red bikini with thin straps.

Peeping her toned abs, the girlfriend to Christian McCaffrey puckered up with red lips while backed by blue skies and a pool, with a plateful in front of her showing fresh-cooked spaghetti – definitely not the canned stuff.

The gallery went on to include a massive lookbook of swim pieces as Olivia shared various vacation shots – nearly every photo showcased her super-toned abs and curvy hips, plus her cute smile.

“Some of my fav @revolve bikinis this past year (that are still available 😊) @lovewave,” a caption read.

Olivia has long-term ties to Revolve. She’s also a Fendi face and a Bondi Sands one. COVID brought the launch of Olivia’s More Than A Mask brand, plus the seemingly-abandoned CULPOS x INC clothing line she launched with sisters Sophia and Aurora.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Everyone wants to know what Olivia eats and how she works out to look so sensational.

Olivia Culpo reveals diet and workout secrets

In 2020, Olivia opened up to Hollywood Life, dishing what lands on her plate.

“I try really hard. I really try to cut out carbs when I’m not working. When I’m preparing for something and being good, I cut out carbs. So my ideal good day would be egg whites, avocado, turkey bacon for breakfast. Then, for lunch, I would have a salad with protein, and for dinner, I would have veggies with protein. Does that happen regularly? No,” she said, jokingly. The Rhode Island native is a massive fried chicken lover, with regular shout-outs to her favorite food landing on her Instagram.

Offering some advice, Culpo continued: “Ideally, if girls are trying to know the formula, it’s definitely cutting out carbs and not starving yourself. You have to eat at least three to five meals a day.”

Olivia boasts 5.2 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including supermodel Gigi Hadid, actress Vanessa Hudgens, and singer Madison Beer.