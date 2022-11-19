Olivia Culpo rocked a white dress in front of a beautiful beach backdrop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Stunning model and influencer Olivia Culpo ended her week with a beautiful sunset photoshoot on the beach.

The 2012 Miss Universe has been enjoying a trip away with friends in Mexico, and she was seen making the most of her Friday evening as she posed on the golden sands.

She wore a white minidress that featured all-over cutout details as the setting sun painted the horizon hues of orange behind her.

The dress was secured at the top with a choker-style halterneck fastening and tapered to her waist showing off her sculpted arms and shoulders.

A symmetrical design was created throughout the dress thanks to the small cutout sections, which were featured all over the dress, revealing her sun-kissed skin underneath.

The hem of the dress ended high on Olivia’s thighs, showcasing her endless legs as she posed barefoot in the sand.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

The stunning 30-year-old kicked a leg out in front and raised the opposite arm to the sky in the photo, which showed off her enviable figure.

Her glossy dark locks were secured into a slick bun, and she accessorized with gold bangles around one of her wrists and some flawless makeup on her face.

She rocked a bold brow with lashings of mascara and a pink matte lip for her beach at-sunset outfit.

Olivia Culpo partners with Vide wines and spirits company

Olivia regularly partners with Vide, a wines and spirits brand, to promote their canned drinks to her 5.2 million followers.

She previously donned a gorgeous orange bikini to promote a Grapefruit version of their zero-sugar carbonated beverage.

The two-tone bikini top had thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, which led to a cutout section in the center.

The bottoms were a burnt orange shade and featured an asymmetrical strap on one side.

The orange two-piece showcased the model’s incredible physique which she clearly keeps in amazing shape.

She accessorized the look with a white linen shirt that she wore off-the-shoulder, some chunky gold jewelry, and of course the can of Tequila Soda.

Olivia captioned the sizzling bikini snap which received over 133k likes, “@drinkvide coming to a store near you!”

Olivia Culpo partners with Dolce & Gabbana to promote fragrance

Olivia has become a sought-after influencer to partner with over the years, and she often attracts big names such as Dolce & Gabbana.

She recently endorsed the luxury Italian fashion house in a post promoting their Light Blue fragrance.

Posting a video clip to Instagram, she wore a white bikini top and blue denim shorts as she sprayed the luxury scent onto her glowing skin.

The stunning brunette then sliced a freshly picked lemon which she used to garnish a refreshing drink.

She took her refreshment and strolled along a gorgeous beach before spraying herself once again with the sensational scent.

Olivia simply used emojis to caption her post, using a white love heart and a sunshine emoji to capture the mood.