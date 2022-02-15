Olivia Culpo dazzles in a white string bikini in Valentine’s Day message for Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrated Valentine’s Day with a steamy beachside kiss shared on Instagram Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are no strangers to showing off their love for each other year-round, and Valentine’s Day is no different.

Olivia shared a steamy photo of herself and the NFL runningback for Valentine’s Day this year. Christian and Olivia are seen sharing a passionate kiss while standing in shallow water.

Christian’s incredibly fit physique is on full display from his legs to his arms and torso as he holds Olivia. Olivia’s hair is held back by her sunglasses as they passionately embrace, her figure on full display in a white string bikini.

She captioned her post, “My best friend ❤️❤️❤️ happy Valentine’s Day baby,” showing sweet affection for her man.

Olivia Culpo shows off figure in steamy Valentine’s Day photo

Fans are given a clear shot of Olivia’s toned legs and butt as Christian holds her under her legs. Her bikini bottoms rise over her hips, giving a cheeky display for all to see.

Fans are impressed with both Olivia’s cheeky display and figure as well as Christian’s muscular physique.

Olivia’s steamy Valentine’s Day post has almost 75,000 likes, but she wasn’t alone in sharing her love for her partner.

Christian took to his own Instagram page to share a sweet post of the couple for the romantic holiday.

In this photo, Christian is holding a plate of food while Olivia leans against him. His lips are puckered for a kiss while Olivia smiles toward the sky.

The NFL star wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend! I love you! ❤️ ” in celebration of Olivia.

These aren’t the only photos together this couple has shared this year. Back in January, Olivia shared another beachside pic that shows off both of their incredible figures.

Olivia Culpo shares beachside pic with Christian McCaffrey, shows off red bikini

Olivia stunned fans back in January when she posted a photo of her and Christian on a boat surrounded by beautiful waters.

What fans noticed more than the water was the couple in the photo. Olivia’s fit figure was on full display as she showed off a dark red bikini, complete with ample cleavage and her toned legs.

However, Olivia wasn’t the only one that fans liked seeing in the photo.

Christian’s seemingly effortless beach look stunned fans as well as they got a full front-view of his toned abs and muscular arms.

Jack Arnold commented, “That young man could make hot water come out of the cold faucet” while Jessie James Decker simply wrote, “Danggggggg🔥🔥🔥🔥”

When it comes to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey, one thing seems certain: This is an incredibly good-looking couple that fans love to see year-round.