Olivia Culpo bypasses ‘dress code’ in bikini top

Olivia Culpo is saying she’s glad no dress code was enforced at the recent premiere of the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. The model and former Miss Universe attended the Season 2 premiere last week, joining the main star Kaley Cuoco on the red carpet and opting for a bold look.

Olivia went for an itty-bitty bikini top while flaunting her jaw-dropping abs and cleavage, with the caption bringing in her sense of humor.

Olivia Culpo doesn’t need a dress code

Olivia posted her look on Instagram. The Rhode Island native posed on a red carpet amid a makeshift airport setting – behind her, a check-in desk boasted The Flight Attendant logo, with signs nearby also showing gate numbers.

Wowing in knee-high white cowboy boots and a frayed denim miniskirt, Olivia showed off her gym-honed body while in the tiniest criss-cross bikini top, going pastel in purple and wearing a long-sleeved bolero cardi over it.

The outfit was heavy on the flesh flash as Olivia wowed in her edgy look, one accessorized via a cross-body bag in yellow.

Taking to her caption, the Model Squad star wrote: “Tune into @flightattendantonmax . No dress code enforced at the #TFAPreFlightLounge 🤪#HBOMaxPartner.”

Culpo has a lot of fingers in a lot of pies when it comes to brand deals. She’s influenced for Revolve and Italian designer Fendi, with this post seeing her confirm she and HBO Max have a partnership. Culpo doesn’t just model other peoples’ designs. The restaurant co-owner and More Than A Mask founder has also launched a clothing brand CULPOS X INC, which is jointly run with Olivia’s sisters Aurora and Sophia.

Olivia Culpo opens up about designing clothes

“We’ve always planned on working with each other at some point, this just happened to be the perfect timing for us to do something together,” she told Grazia in 2020, adding: “We started working on this well before last March and then, of course, COVID happened, the quarantine happened, and everything was pushed back. Our design plans were completely altered because we realized we wanted to create things that were suited for staying at home.”

Confirming she was capitalizing on the pandemic’s biggest loungewear trend, the Sports Illustrated bombshell added: “There are a lot of things that are loungewear-inspired, or just cozy things that can be styled in multiple ways.”

Olivia is followed by 5.1 million on Instagram.