Spanish-American model Olivia Casta was a vision in Calvin Klein as she shared yet another stunning beach photoshoot.

Olivia, full name Olivia Claudia Motta Casta, has gained popularity on social media thanks to her natural beauty and jaw-dropping curves, with 2 million followers on Instagram alone.

The 25-year-old stunner can often be found posing amid tropical backdrops as she travels the world, living her best life while modeling skimpy attire.

Such was the case for her most recent carousel on Instagram.

In the breathtaking images, Olivia looked divine in a two-piece bra and panties set from Calvin Klein.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia stood before a body of water with the sun peeking through the clouds behind her for the first shot in the series. Her expression was stoic except for a slight closed-mouth grin.

Olivia Casta stuns in Calvin Klein for a nighttime beachfront photoshoot

Olivia’s long, brown hair flowed in waves past her shoulders as she positioned herself on her knees for the second photo. Her pose delivered a look at her complete ensemble, accentuating the curvy figure that earned her millions of fans and followers.

Standing up with her hands on her hips and a slight smile on her lips for the third photo, Olivia put her hands on her waist as the wind blew her hair ever so slightly.

Olivia didn’t provide a geotag for her location and chose to caption her carousel with a simple clouds-and-sun emoji.

In just six hours, Olivia’s post attracted over 88,000 likes, and thousands of her followers flocked to the comments to gush over her latest look.

Olivia’s fans admire her beauty

“WOW…you get more and more beautiful each day! 🥰,” penned one of Olivia’s admirers.

Another comment read, “Incredible beauty of Olivia!🙏🥰✨✨✨✨✨.”

Olivia’s fans and followers admired her latest social media share. Pic credit: @oliviacastaxx/Instagram

One Instagram user posted a slew of fire and hot-face emojis to show their adoration, while one called her a “Classic beauty.”

A fellow Instagram model, Pandora Kaaki, wrote, “Angel.”

Olivia is a fan of Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and Saint Laurent

Olivia tagged Calvin Klein in the last slide, perhaps to garner their attention and join the likes of famous faces such as Christy Turlington, Kendall Jenner, Mark Wahlberg, and Kate Moss, who have all modeled for the brand over the years.

She doesn’t typically tag designers in her posts, and it doesn’t appear that Olivia has partnered with any brands yet, but she’d make the perfect model to represent one. Her most recent share will likely send customers to check out Calvin Klein’s new collection of workout gear.

In this post, Olivia sported gear from Calvin Klein’s new athletic line in a beautiful Sedona color with black trim. Their collection is available on CalvinKleinus.us or at retailers such as Kohl’s and Macy’s.

In addition to Calvin Klein, the self-proclaimed “Model, traveler, vegan” is a fan of Marc Jacobs, Saint Laurent, and Le Bambidou by Jacquemus. On her Tingz website, Olivia lists their handbags as some of her favorites.

To find out more about Olivia’s favorite things and to see if she will secure a brand endorsement in the near future, you can also follow her on Twitter at @casta_olivia, where she boasts 426,100 followers, or on Facebook, where she carries another 16,000 followers.