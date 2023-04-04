Spanish-American beauty Olivia Casta is refreshed and back to the grind following her recent vacation.

Olivia is an avid traveler who recently spent some time in Thailand and expressed that she wishes she was still in vacation mode.

The 25-year-old stunner bid farewell to her tropical vacation last month, and now she’s reminiscing about heading back to another exotic location.

Olivia, full name Olivia Claudia Motta Casta, shared a stunning photo on Twitter over the weekend, letting her 459,800 followers know she wishes she was still traveling the world.

In her photo, Olivia posed in an infinity pool with lush green trees in the background. Olivia sported a skimpy lime green bikini with rope detailing on the strings, which accentuated her feminine curves.

As she gazed off to the side and into the distance, Olivia smiled with her mouth closed, placing her hands on her legs. Olivia slightly arched her back, looking relaxed for the snap.

Model Olivia Casta is back to reality and missing vacation

Olivia showcased her natural beauty, going makeup free for the photo, and her light brown hair was worn down in unfussy waves flowing over one of her shoulders.

Olivia didn’t wear any jewelry, keeping her look simple and allowing her natural beauty and physique to steal the show.

In her caption, Olivia wrote, “I miss my vacation… Ha-ha! 😅.” Her post received over 223,000 views, 308 retweets, and 8,757 likes.

I miss my vacation… Ha-ha!😅 pic.twitter.com/8WV03Ezu1Z — Olivia Casta (@casta_olivia) April 2, 2023

Most of Olivia’s social media shares receive plenty of views and likes. With her timeless beauty and enviable figure, Olivia has become a popular social media sensation.

Olivia shares her favorite high-end handbags

Olivia doesn’t share much about her personal life on social media, but she does share some of her favorite things on her Tingz site. In addition to her favorite vegan foods, beauty products, and sporting equipment, Olivia is also a fan of high-end fashion, especially handbags.

Some of Olivia’s favorite handbags are by Marc Jacobs, Jacquemus, and Saint Laurent. The Terry Mini Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs is at the top of Olivia’s list and comes with a price tag of $275 on MarcJacobs.com. Olivia prefers the bag in pink, but it’s also available in black, white, and yellow.

With its unique terry towel embroidery, the mini tote is just big enough for essential items only. It also comes with a removable strap, top handles, and a zip closure.

Olivia lists Saint Laurent‘s Le 5 A 7 Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag in the color Bubble Gum as one of her go-to bags, which retails for $2,400 on NeimanMarcus.com. It’s also available in black, beige, cream, taupe, gray, and ivory and features gold hardware and tucks under the arm for a “sleek, retro-chic look.”

Another favorite of Olivia’s is the Jacquemus Women’s Le Bambidou Shearling Shoulder Bag. It’s available in a variety of colors, including black, brown, green, light blue, pink, and ivory, and retails for $1,645. The bag is constructed of Italian-dyed lamb shearling with the Jacquemus logo on the front and a chain-like shoulder strap. It’s currently on sale for $806 on NeimanMarcus.com.

To find out more about Olivia and her favorite things, you can follow her on Instagram at @oliviacastaxx, where she has amassed 2.2 million followers and counting, on Twitter at @casta_olivia, or on Facebook where her handle is @oliviacastaxx and she boasts another 17,000 fans and followers.