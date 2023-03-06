Social media sensation Olivia Casta continues to captivate her fans from tropical locales.

The brunette beauty can often be found modeling her favorite swimwear and other sultry attire online, usually with a gorgeous exotic backdrop.

Such was the case for her latest Instagram share, in which Olivia wowed her followers as she modeled a white minidress.

Olivia shared two pics, geotagged in Thailand. In the first snap, Olivia stood among a lush, tree-lined walkway, looking effortlessly gorgeous.

The Spanish-American stunner’s natural beauty shined through in the photo, with minimal makeup and her long, brown hair cascading down her back and shoulders.

Olivia clasped both hands in front of her as she stared with a serious expression at the camera’s lens.

A slide right delivered a full-length look at Olivia’s ensemble and revealed that she was barefoot for the photoshoot. Her white dress featured a jagged eyelet design on the plunging neckline, and its thigh-skimming length accentuated her long and lean legs.

Olivia changed her pose for the second shot, placing one arm across her body to grab the other, which rested on her upper thigh.

Olivia allowed her beauty and stunning physique to do most of the talking, as her caption for the photo was a simple white heart emoji.

Olivia Casta’s fans can’t get enough of her beauty

In just a matter of several hours, Olivia’s post went wild, with nearly 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments gushing over her.

One of Olivia’s 2 million Instagram followers called her the “most beautiful woman in the world,” while another echoed the sentiment, writing, “I say this every time I see her posts, she’s the most beautiful person ever 😍”

Olivia Casta’s fans gushed over her beauty. Pic credit: @oliviacastaxx/Instagram

“One of the seven wonders of the world,” penned another of Olivia’s fans, while one called her a “Beauty in white.”

Olivia shares her favorite beauty products

Olivia is a beauty, and she accentuates her naturally good looks with some of her favorite beauty products, as she shared on her Tingz website.

Dior’s Addict Lip Glow Balm is one of Olivia’s go-to beauty products. The hydrating lip balm is 97 percent natural, without any silicones, formaldehyde, sulfates, or parabens. It comes in a variety of colors and can be purchased at Ulta or Sephora.

Olivia uses Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil to achieve her dewy complexion. The fragrance is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner. It features hints of Bergamot, Cardamom Oil Orpur, Pistachio Accord, Ylang Ylang Comores Islands, Benzoin Extract Orpur, and Coco De Mer Accord.

To maintain her trim physique, Olivia likes to ski and play tennis. She’s a fan of Roland Garros’ rackets and Asics Sonoma tennis shoes, perfect for a day on the courts.

In addition to tennis and skiing, Olivia adheres to a healthy diet to maintain her jaw-dropping physique. Her Instagram Highlights feature plenty of plant-based dishes and lots of fresh fruits and veggies, which also help to keep her skin glowing.