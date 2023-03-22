All good things must come to an end, including Olivia Casta‘s vacations.

The stunning bikini model is heading back home after enjoying the beaches at an undisclosed vacation spot.

As is typically the case, Olivia documented her time away with some photos, which she shared on Twitter.

In the pics, Olivia was clad in a smiley-face emoji-printed dress. Olivia’s dress featured a halter neckline that tied at the low-cut bustline and crisscrossed in the back.

The thigh-skimming length of the dress allowed Olivia to highlight her long legs. Olivia went barefoot for the snaps, and other than a delicate seashell bracelet on one of her wrists, she didn’t wear any jewelry and went fresh-faced to show off her natural beauty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia’s first photo saw her resting on a makeshift soccer goal on the sand. A volleyball net could be seen behind her, along with the ocean, trees, and mountains in the distance.

Olivia Casta looks gorgeous as she bids adieu to her tropical vacation spot

In the second photo, Olivia turned away from the camera to face the ocean. Olivia seated herself on a wooden bench, dangling her feet and holding on with both arms to her side.

Olivia’s long brown hair gently blew in the breeze as she wore it down and parted on the side.

The caption for her Twitter share read, “Vacation is over! 😭🐰🌸.”

Olivia shares her favorite vegan foods and skincare products

Per her Twitter bio, Olivia is a model, traveler, and vegan. Being a vegan means that Olivia abstains from consuming anything derived from animals, and it likely helps her maintain her jaw-dropping physique.

When she isn’t sharing sultry photos of herself clad in skimpy attire amid tropical locations, she often shares photos and videos of her favorite foods in her Instagram Stories.

In her Instagram highlight Reels, Olivia posts some of her favorite tasty treats. Olivia consumes plenty of fresh fruits, matcha tea, smoothies, poke bowls, and salads.

Olivia also indulges but does so healthily. She’s a fan of Abbott Kinney’s plant-based dairy treats, such as yogurt and ice cream bars, and Van Leeuwen’s dairy-free concoctions.

The Spanish-American beauty also likes the gourmet candy brand Cavendish & Harvey’s products, likely because they’re made with only natural flavors and colors.

When it comes to keeping her skin youthful and glowing, Olivia uses Ligne St. Barth’s tanning oil with UV protection, Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm, and Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil.

Most of Olivia’s favorite skincare products can be purchased at Sephora or online at Amazon.com.