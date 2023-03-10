Social media sensation Olivia Casta is enjoying her time in Thailand and captured some alluring images of herself in the tropical locale.

The Spanish beauty has grown her social media following with her modeling prowess, natural beauty, and jaw-dropping physique.

Olivia can often be found posing amid stunning backdrops as she travels the world, living her best life.

For her latest Instagram post, shared with her 2 million followers on the platform, Olivia posed for a series of enthralling photographs.

Olivia was clad in a silky purple bra for the selfie-style photoshoot. Her plunging bra featured a V-shape on the straps, which extended to her bustline and highlighted her feminine curves.

Proving that she’s clearly genetically blessed, Olivia went fresh-faced for the enchanting snaps. Other than some wispy lashes and a hint of pink gloss on her lips, Olivia appeared to be makeup-free.

Olivia wore her long, brown hair down and swept to one side in voluminous waves. She placed a white rose behind one ear, adding to the tropical vibe of her photos.

In the second slide, Olivia stared into the camera’s lens, delivering a closed-mouth smile while holding the single white rose in one hand.

One last slide right revealed just the white rose, which Olivia held up to the camera to capture its velvety petals.

In typical Olivia fashion, her caption was a simple one, consisting simply of one purple heart emoji.

In just 10 hours, Olivia’s post racked up more than 72,000 likes, proving how popular she is among her loyal legion of fans.

Olivia rose to Instagram fame in 2021 when she shared her first post, a simple headshot, seen below. The post amassed over 58,000 likes and put her on the map as an IG model.

Olivia adheres to a vegan diet to maintain her curvy physique

Olivia’s model physique compliments her vegan diet and active lifestyle. On her Twitter profile, Olivia describes herself as a “Model, traveler, vegan.”

The social media stunner enjoys plenty of fresh fruit, veggies, smoothies, and salads, as evidenced by her Instagram Story Highlights. Olivia has posted pics and videos of her delectable-looking fare usually consumed amid a tropical backdrop as she travels the world.

Per her Tingz website, Olivia enjoys Van Leeuwen’s non-dairy ice cream, made with oat milk. Rather than using dairy milk, cream, and eggs for their vegan ice cream, Van Leeuwen’s brand uses coconuts, cashews, or oats to concoct their tasty frozen treats.

It’s no wonder why the fitness model would choose Van Leeuwen as her go-to ice cream choice since their mission aligns with her healthy lifestyle.

“We know the importance of physical health, but equally important is mental health,” Van Leeuwen’s website boasts. “If something is made good and makes you feel good, then that something is good for you.”

Although Olivia has yet to partner with any brands, with her good looks and popularity online, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some endorsements popping off for her in the near future.

In addition to her 2 million followers on Instagram, Olivia has accrued 421,700 followers on Twitter, 89,000 followers on Facebook, and another 34,100 followers on TikTok.