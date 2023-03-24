Spanish-American beauty Olivia Casta showcased her natural beauty in a series of simple yet stunning photographs.

Olivia loves to share photos of herself, often from tropical locations, while showing off her physique in stunning ensembles.

The rising star recently posted some beautiful images as she posed outdoors on a balcony, sending temperatures soaring.

Olivia took to Instagram to share the carousel of photos, in which she was clad in a plunging dark pink corset top.

As is typically the case, Olivia went au naturel with her look, sporting little to no makeup and wearing her long, chestnut-colored hair parted on the side and flowing past her shoulders.

Not a fan of blinged-out accessories, Olivia opted to forgo any jewelry, allowing her beauty, her curves, and her outfit to take center stage.

Olivia Casta turns up the heat in a pink corset for a stunning balcony photoshoot

Olivia’s corset top featured a beautiful velvet material and lace edging around the bustline, which laced up the front in a crisscross pattern and tied at her chest.

Olivia posed on a balcony with a gold rail and lush green trees acting as the backdrop. In the first photo, Olivia gently held her corset’s ties as she delivered a sultry gaze toward the camera.

A slide right saw Olivia switching up her pose, this time resting one arm on the rail. The third slide in the carousel pictured Olivia in a playful pose, smiling gently with her mouth closed while holding the ends of her hair with one hand.

Olivia, who isn’t one for elaborating on her Instagram posts, simply left a revolving hearts emoji in the caption.

Olivia’s post wasn’t geotagged, either, but she announced that her recent vacation has come to an end in one of her latest Twitter pots.

The social media sensation is an avid traveler and was in Thailand earlier this month and shared some gorgeous photos from her time in Asia.

Olivia’s vegan diet and love of tennis help keep the model in tip-top shape

In order to maintain her enviable figure, the 25-year-old stunner abides by a vegan diet. Per her Instagram Story Highlights, Olivia enjoys a variety of fresh fruits, smoothies, tea, and poke bowls.

In addition to eating healthily, Olivia, whose full name is Olivia Claudia Motta Casta, enjoys tennis and skiing to keep herself fit. In the Instagram post seen below, Olivia modeled her best tennis court attire, including a white tank and matching pleated skirt.

Olivia is a fan of the Roland Garros Blade 98 V8 tennis racket when she hits the courts. For her athletic footwear, Olivia likes ASICS Women’s Gel-Sonoma 15-50 tennis shoes when she’s taking swings to break a sweat.

Although Olivia has yet to officially endorse any brands, she recently showed her love for Calvin Klein’s athleticwear. In another Instagram post, Olivia posed on the beach at night, clad in a maroon-colored sports bra and panties set from the brand.

With her massive social media following, it’s likely Olivia has plenty of brand partnerships in the future. She currently boasts 2 million followers on Instagram, 441,200 on Twitter, and another 19,000 on Facebook.