Instagram model Olivia Casta knows how to wow her fans, and her latest photo share captured her in a tropical location with a gorgeous view.

Olivia’s natural beauty and jaw-dropping physique have earned her millions of followers on social media.

The Spanish-American stunner often shares photos of herself scantily clad in bikinis and other curve-hugging attire, and her latest Instagram post was no exception.

Posting a carousel of photos to the social media platform, Olivia looked effortlessly gorgeous in a series of three images.

For the snaps, Olivia donned a floral-print minidress featuring pastel shades of yellow, blue, and pink, perfectly complementing the tropical vibe of her backdrop. The top of Olivia’s dress had a crisscross strap along the chest with a plunging neckline.

Olivia went au naturel for the photo shoot, highlighting her glowing complexion and natural beauty. She wore her brown hair down and in an off-center part and smiled slightly for the pics.

She posed on her knees for the first photo, squatting on the grass with lush green leaves acting as the backdrop of her shoot. In the second slide, Olivia stood up to accentuate her curves and her trim waistline, gently clutching the hem of her dress.

One final swipe right revealed Olivia with her hands placed across her body as she smiled slightly toward the camera.

Olivia didn’t provide a location for her photoshoot, and she simply captioned the post with a lotus flower emoji.

Fans gush over Olivia Casta’s beauty in her tropical photoshoot

The post was well received by her 2 million followers, many of which took to the comments to gush over her share.

“Olivia good morning my princess,” wrote one of her admirers. “How beautiful you are, gorgeous. Beautiful dress.”

Others noted how “beautiful” Olivia looked in the shots, calling her an “angel” and leaving plenty of adoring emojis in their comments.

Olivia’s IG followers gush over her latest photo carousel. Pic credit: @oliviacastaxx/Instagram

Olivia celebrates 2,000,000 Instagram followers

As it turns out, Olivia just recently reached 2 million followers on Instagram. To show her appreciation, she took to her Story, where she shared an extra snap of herself in the same floral dress in the same tropical location.

Looking fresh-faced and gorgeous, Olivia smiled slightly with her mouth closed as she snapped the selfie.

She captioned the shot, “2’000’000 Thank u!! 💖,” and added a confetti emoji.

Olivia celebrated 2 million followers on Instagram. Pic credit: @oliviacastaxx/Instagram

It’s no surprise that Olivia would amass millions of fans on Instagram. Her good looks, curvy physique, and frequent bikini posts attract plenty of devoted followers.

In addition to her Instagram following, Olivia hails another 411,100 followers on Twitter and 15,000 on Facebook.

Olivia shares her favorite beauty products, foods, and sportswear

On her Tingz site, Olivia shares some of her favorite products, from fashion to food to beauty items. When it comes to skincare and makeup, the 25-year-old model is a fan of Dior’s Addict Lip Glow and Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil.

It also looks as though she’s an avid skier and tennis fan, as she lists a Gucci Eyewear monogrammed ski mask, Moncler Eyewear polarized ski mask, and a U.S. Open pink tennis ball on the site.

If it’s any indication of her diet, Olivia eats quite healthily, judging by her online content. She is a fan of Van Leeuwen vegan ice cream, and in her Instagram Highlights Reels, she shares a lot of healthy salads, fruits, and vegetables.

As Olivia keeps the photos coming, her social media presence continues to grow, and it’s likely she’ll be partnering with some of her favorite brands soon, so keep an eye on the Instagram sensation.