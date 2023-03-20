Social media sensation Olivia Casta was literally full of smiles for her latest tropical photoshoot.

The Spanish-American model can often be found traveling the world and frequently shares photos of herself enjoying tropical locales.

Olivia’s most recent photo share saw the brunette beauty posing along a beach clad in a skimpy minidress.

Taking to Instagram, Olivia struck two modelesque poses for her carousel post, which she shared over the weekend.

In the first slide, Olivia stood on the sand with the ocean and distant mountains acting as the backdrop for her stunning shot.

Olivia was clad in a white minidress with a smiley-face emoji print and a halter tie that tied at the bustline.

Olivia wore her brown tresses parted on the side and down in loose, beachy waves. Her natural beauty shined through in the pics, as she appeared to be makeup-free except for some flirty lashes and a hint of lip gloss.

In the second slide, Olivia placed her hands on her hips and gazed into the distance. She kept a serious expression on her face as the salty breeze gently blew around her.

Olivia looked relaxed and refreshed in the photos, which she captioned with an upside-down smiley face emoji to match the pattern on her dress.

Olivia Casta’s fans admire her beauty as she strikes a pose from paradise

The Instagram share received more than 90,000 likes from her 2 million followers, and thousands more headed to the comments to admire her beauty.

One of Olivia’s fans wrote, “unbelievable Beauty🙌,” while another told her she’s “Beautiful🌹as always ♥️.”

Olivia’s fans admired her beauty. Pic credit: @oliviacastaxx/Instagram

More fans flocked to the comments to gush over Olivia’s post, noting how “Very beautiful” and “gorgeous” her photos were.

Olivia didn’t provide a geotag to indicate her location, but she has recently spent some time vacationing in Thailand. On her Facebook page, Olivia checked in at Thailand twice in March and tagged her location in Thailand for a recent Instagram post.

Olivia has become accustomed to living her best life as she travels the world. Her beauty and jaw-dropping figure have earned her millions of fans and followers on social media.

Olivia shares her favorite things on Tingz

In addition to Instagram, Olivia boasts 16,000 followers on Facebook, 437,000 on Twitter, and 34,700 on TikTok.

Olivia also hosts a Tingz site, where she allows her fans to gift her with her favorite items. She has also used the platform to auction previously-worn items.

In June 2022, Olivia auctioned an aquamarine bodysuit she wore in one of her photoshoots, with the starting bid set at $444, as seen in her tweet below.

My first auction! Ha ha! Tingz is the new platform for purchasing collectibles from artists, athletes, models and more! 🌸🐰



For true connoisseurs!😯https://t.co/1sh3Oo23Nx pic.twitter.com/DjlNxH53C3 — Olivia Casta (@casta_olivia) June 28, 2022

Olivia also shares her favorite brands, foods, and home goods on Tingz. When it comes to decor, Olivia is a fan of feminine pieces.

Some of her favorites include a furry rainbow-shaped rug by Maison Deux and a dragonfly-printed set of dessert plates from La Double J. The Maison Deux Rainbow Rug in Rusty Pink is available at MaisonDeux.com and retails for $185.

Olivia’s fans who share her love of the Libellula dessert plates can purchase the six-piece set at LaDoubleJ.com for $420.