Social media sensation Olivia Casta continues to live her best life as she travels the world.

Olivia is an avid traveler who often shares stunning snapshots from the multitude of tropical locations she frequents.

Hot on the heels of her latest vacation in Thailand, Olivia was back to snapping sultry photos on Instagram.

For her latest share on IG, Olivia posted a carousel of photos in which she channeled her inner mermaid.

Olivia looked ethereal in a beautiful crop top and panties as she posed from a bedroom.

Olivia’s top was a gorgeous aquamarine color and featured a halter tie and a plunging square neckline.

Model Olivia Casta strikes an ethereal pose in pastels

The top’s shimmery embellishment made for a dainty and elegant look, and its color perfectly complemented Olivia’s skin tone and the backdrop for her photo.

Olivia paired her top with pink underwear and opted to forgo jewelry. As usual, Olivia went light on the makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, and her long, chestnut-colored hair was worn down in a center part.

The wallpaper behind Olivia featured a colorful pattern with geometric shapes, and the lighting fixtures sent out a bit of a throwback vibe.

Olivia posed for a closeup shot in the first image, which highlighted her dewy skin. In the second photo, Olivia stood in front of the bed, delicately placing one hand on her shoulder and resting the other on her leg.

The third and final slide featured Olivia looking statuesque as she gazed into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

Keeping things simple in true Olivia fashion, the brunette beauty used a tropical fish emoji as her caption.

The post was well-received, with over 136,000 likes in less than 24 hours and more than 2,200 comments.

Olivia’s fans and followers show their appreciation for her gorgeous photos

One of Olivia’s admirers commented, “ru on fire 🔥🔥😍 and you pretty 😍.”

“Prettiest girl ever! Sending you a kiss!” wrote another.

Olivia’s fans and followers admired her Instagram post. Pic credit: @oliviacastaxx/Instagram

More of Olivia’s 2 million Instagram followers flocked to the comments to admire her photo and leave comments and emojis on the post.

Olivia stays fit with a vegan diet

Olivia maintains her jaw-dropping physique by eating healthily. Olivia is a self-described “Model, traveler, vegan!” per her Twitter bio, and the Spanish-American stunner shares some of her favorite vegan foods on social media.

Per her Tingz website, she’s a fan of Van Leeuwen’s non-dairy strawberry frozen yogurt made with oat milk. In her Instagram Highlight Reels, Olivia shares photos of the many tasty treats she enjoys that are all, of course, vegan.

In addition to non-dairy frozen yogurt, Olivia is a big fan of smoothies, fresh fruits, salads, poke bowls, all-natural lemonade, tofu, and matcha tea, all of which contribute to her sensational physique and her glowing complexion.