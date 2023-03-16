Social media sensation Olivia Casta showed off her fabulous physique and her love for waterfalls.

Olivia, full name Olivia Claudia Motta Casta, has risen to social media fame with her alluring photos, often featuring her clad in skimpy clothing and bikinis while enjoying exotic locations.

The avid traveler shared a set of photos on Twitter this week as she posed for a striking pair of images while clad in yet another two-piece swimsuit.

In the first photo, Olivia sat on the rocks in the water, with a beautiful waterfall behind her. With her hands resting on her knees, Olivia looked refreshed as she arched her back and smiled gently toward the camera.

Olivia wore her long brown locks down and brushed to one side for the beautiful shot. It looked as though Olivia was fresh-faced for the snap, showcasing her natural beauty.

In a second photo, Olivia delivered a close-up selfie, providing a detailed look at her bikini’s print. Olivia’s two-piece featured a floral design made up of earthy tones, and its plunging top accentuated her curvy physique.

Behind Olivia stood a wooden house along with some trees and bushes, and although she didn’t indicate her location, it looked to be somewhere tropical.

Turns out I'm a big fan of waterfalls!🐰 pic.twitter.com/nEpWB04zsM — Olivia Casta (@casta_olivia) March 12, 2023

Olivia brought her typical closed-mouth smile for the photos and captioned her share, “Turns out I’m a big fan of waterfalls! 🐰”

The Spanish-American model rose to fame online with her racy photoshoots. But when she isn’t sharing alluring content with her legion of fans and followers, Olivia is a fan of traveling, high-end fashion, vegan food, anime, and cosplay.

Olivia Casta is a big fan of anime and cosplay

Olivia’s Twitter background image depicts the fictional character, Asuna Yuuki, from the Sword Art Online series. She often reshares photos from her fans who post artwork depicting her as anime or cosplay characters.

In the images seen below, Olivia shared some fan artwork. In the first, Olivia was drawn as a warrior princess, compliments of @yourfantasyartwork on Instagram.

Olivia showcases her fans’ cosplay artwork. Pic credit: @oliviacastaxx/Instagram

In another share, Instagram artist @diegogonzalezxp recreated her image based on a Halloween costume she wore in October 2022. Olivia dressed as Angelina Jolie’s character, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, as seen below.

Olivia held a pistol in each of her hands, donning a ponytail, gray tank top, black booty shorts, and black combat boots with gun holsters on both of her legs.

The caption for the post read, “My Halloween costume and my first cosplay!🔮🕸️#laracroftcosplay #fakegun.”

To find out more about Olivia’s modeling work and her personal interests, you can follow her on Instagram, where she boasts 2 million followers; on Facebook, where she has another 16,000 followers; on Twitter, where she carries 428,900 followers; or on TikTok, where she has an additional 34,400 followers.