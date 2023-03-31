Spanish-American beauty Olivia Casta showed off her sporty style and sensational physique as she hit the tennis courts for a photoshoot.

Olivia has become a social media phenom, garnering millions of fans and followers online.

Olivia often highlights her natural beauty and enviable curves in exotic locations as she travels the world.

Hot on the heels of her most recent trip to Thailand, Olivia is back to the grind.

The 26-year-old stunner hit the tennis courts ahead of the weekend and shared several snaps on Instagram.

For the carousel post, Olivia was clad in a black Nike Air sports bra and a pleated white tennis skirt, delivering a sporty-meets-sexy vibe. Her ensemble hugged her every curve and accentuated her feminine frame.

Olivia was seemingly makeup-free in the images, showcasing her flawless complexion. She wore her chestnut-colored hair down in relaxed waves and opted to forgo any jewelry or accessories, letting her jaw-dropping figure do all of the talking.

Olivia stared at the camera with a closed-mouth half smile in the first photo as she rested against the pale pink wall behind her. A slide right revealed a full-length shot of Olivia.

In the second shot, Olivia held her hand underneath the logo on the wall, which read, “150 cm.” The full-length snap showed that Olivia paired her attire with some tennis shoes and gray ankle socks.

Olivia’s third and final shot depicted the gorgeous model striking a pose as sunset approached. The lighting cast Olivia’s shadow on the wall behind her, making for an airy aesthetic.

Olivia’s caption was simple, with only a smiling face with hearts emoji, and in less than 24 hours, her post accumulated over 92,000 likes.

Olivia gives shout-outs to tennis products and apparel

Although she doesn’t share much about herself, it’s clear that the brunette beauty is a fan of tennis. She has modeled a similar white pleated tennis skirt previously in an IG post dated February 2022, seen below.

On her Tingz website, it’s evident that Olivia is a fan of the sport. She lists several tennis-related items as her favorites. One of them is a Wilson pink U.S. Open jumbo ball, which retails for $10.95 on Wilson.com.

Olivia also lists the Wilson Roland Garros Blade 98 18×20 V8 Tennis Racquet. Also found on Wilson.com, the racquet retails for $249 and is constructed of braided graphite and basalt.

When it comes to footwear on the court, Olivia is a fan of Asics. Olivia prefers the 15-50 style tennis shoes, which come with a price tag of $130 on Asics.com.

To find out more about Olivia — whose full name is Olivia Claudia Motta Casta — and keep up with her jet-setting lifestyle, you can follow her on Instagram at @oliviacastaxx, where she has amassed 2.1 million followers, on Facebook, where she boasts 17,000 followers, or on Twitter at @casta_olivia, where she carries an additional 450,500 followers.