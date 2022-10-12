Odette Annable nearly nude with an ocean view to celebrate pregnancy

Odette Annable was nearly nude as she celebrated her pregnancy by the ocean. Pic credit: @odetteannable/Instagram

Odette Annable was nearly nude in a stunning photoshoot at the ocean to celebrate her pregnancy.

The coverup was Odette’s only piece in the breathtaking photoshoot, and it was made with intentional holes that allowed her glowing skin to show through. The coverup permitted the camera to capture her pregnant belly and show off her amazing figure.

Odette wore her dark hair loose, and it was soaked from her dip in the ocean. Her makeup was beautiful, with smoky eyes, glossy lips, and rosy cheeks.

The actress posed with one hand at her hip and the other over her chest, and her leg closest to the camera slightly bent at the knee. In the third photo, she gazed toward the camera as she bathed in the ocean and held her belly.

Odette was surrounded by the beautiful and serene ocean, with the land elevated around her and the blue water rippling from her movement. It was the perfect setting for the star to celebrate her pregnancy and bask in the natural beauty around her.

The model posted her look to Instagram on Tuesday and included in the caption, “An all encompassing journey filled with the highest of highs and the most trying of times. As I near the end of this pregnancy, I look at these pictures and marvel at what our bodies and minds are capable of. A true miracle. We are ready to meet you little one.”

Odette Annable celebrated an anniversary

Odette celebrated her 12-year anniversary with her husband, actor Dave Annable. She posted a series of photos that showed the lovely couple together throughout their relationship.

In the first photo, the couple looked happy together with the sun shining through the trees behind them as they stood in a green field.

The star included in her caption, “12 Y E A R S. Through the years. We’re just getting started my sweet and what a wild ride it already has been.”

The post earned over 26,000 likes.

Odette Annable loves ALDO shoes

Odette loves ALDO shoes, particularly because the heels are comfortable even while Odette is pregnant. The model posted a picture in the brand’s light purple heels while smiling happily toward the camera.

In her caption for the post, Odette mentioned that the Pillow Walk shoes were “comfy AF” and noted that she’s a fan of the brand.

The post earned over 5,000 likes.