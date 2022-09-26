Normani wows in tight latex dress

Normani looks gorgeous with thick eyeliner and curly hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Normani looked incredible in a latex dress.

The singer attended the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week and she couldn’t have chosen a better dress to wear.

She wore a tight black latex dress that perfectly hugged her body and curves.

The dress had some thin straps with gold Versace logo charms for a sophisticated look.

Those charms can be found in the chain belt she wore around her waist as well. She also wore a big gold bracelet.

She opted for some black sandal heels with a thick ankle strap.

Normani rocks a tight Versace dress

Her beautiful dark red hair was styled in curls with two front sections slicked back her ears and two gold pins keeping them in place.

A cross necklace hung around her neck and her makeup was a sophisticated smokey eye look with a nude lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The American dancer posted a set of pictures posing from a bathroom to an incredible purple Versace set on her Instagram, which now has over 7 million, as well as shared some other moments of her night, like what she had for dinner. She also shared a picture with model, Bella Hadid.

She captioned this post, “one of dem nights 🖤🥺 @versace and thank you @donatella_versace ily ily ily.”

Normani talks about her newest single Fair

The ex-Fifth Harmony singer is still pursuing a solo career.

Earlier in 2021, she released a collaboration with Sam Smith called Dancing With a Stranger. This song became one of the most streamed songs by a female artist in the United Kingdom. Since then, Normani has had the opportunity to work with other great artists like Calvin Harris and Cardi B.

On March 2022, she released her latest single titled Fair, which she performed on The Tonight Show that same night.

She told ET about this new chapter of her music, “With Fair, I feel like it was really the perfect record to be vulnerable, to share my most inner thoughts and feelings and what heartbreak looks like for me. I’m still introducing myself. Yes, everybody knows that I can do the dance thing and I can be this diva-esque, confident entertainer, but there’s so much more.”

The 26-year-old has learned to trust herself a lot more, and that reflects in her music. She has teased for quite some time about an album coming soon. But so far, she hasn’t said much about when fans will have the opportunity to listen to what she has been working on for the last couple of years.