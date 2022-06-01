Normani stuns in gold birthday bikini

Normani showed off her latest gold bikini to celebrate her 26th birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Normani shared her latest gold bikini “birthday look” with her followers on Tuesday.

The singer and former member of girl group Fifth Harmony posted five photos of her lounging around a tropical location. In her caption, she showed her gratitude for turning 26 years old on a day many fans chimed in to call “Normani Day.”

Normani showed off her toned body in a gold bikini

The singer, who has now taken off on her solo career, brought in her 26th year wearing a gold two-piece bikini. The metallic swimsuit also featured circular chains as shoulder straps and attachments around her waist.

Normani wore the suit while hanging in a luxury cabana, laying in front of a striking circular mirror, and relaxing on a boat during her current trip.

“Just feeling sooooo grateful today,” she wrote to accompany the photos. “Thank you lord for twenty six years around the sun. it’s y’all favorite bad bitch birthdaaaaaaaaay.”

Fellow singers and celebrities took to their own Instagram stories to wish Normani a happy 26th birthday – including Kelly Rowland, Hayden Williams, Chloe Bailey, and Cardi B.

“Happy birthday @normani! You have such a beautiful soul, May God bless you with everything you desire in life,” Cardi B posted.

“My sister. Thankful to know you. Love you more than you know,” Normani replied in her repost.

Pic credit: @normani/Instagram

Friends and fans also took to the comment section on her post to wish the singer a happy 26th. Model Hailey Bieber earned the top spot with her sweet comment, “Happy birthday angel.”

Pic credit: @normani/Instagram

“Today is International NORMANI Day. We are only celebrating NORMANI today,” Alexander Gold declared.

Pic credit: @normani/Instagram

Normani’s recent release of her song Fair

After the breakup of the X Factor-made band Fifth Harmony in 2018, Normani decided to go her own route and pursue her solo career. In March of this year, the singer showed her vulnerable side with the release of her latest song, Fair.

Just a few days before releasing the song, Normani shared a post that described how much the song pushed her out of her comfort zone.

“This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments,” she wrote. “Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. i am really forcing myself to let go here. this is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying.”

After the release, she again shared how grateful she was to have been able to put out something that was so meaningful to her.

“This record means THE absolute most to me,” she said. “This was the first release that my spirit was solely taken over with pure peace. thank you lord for catching me. the best is yet to come and just grateful that y’all care about what i have to say and believe in me the way that you’ve shown time and time again.”

With a new record out and a career on the upswing, it seems as if Normani is gearing up to have a great year ahead as she celebrates her special day.