Normani shows off Burberry style in tight plunging dress

Normani stuns in Burberry for their fashion show in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Normani amazes in a tight dress for the Burberry show for London Fashion Week.

The singer traveled to London this week to attend the 2023 Burberry Spring collection show for LFW. And she definitely did not disappoint the fashion scene.

Normani stunned in a low-cut, fitted dress with the iconic Burberry pattern. She paired it with sheer textured tights that compliment the faded brown dress and stretch all the way to her heels.

She rocked the look with a long Burberry coat, classic black heels, and a matching clutch bag.

Normani complimented the look by putting her hair in a high bun and adding a golden necklace and earrings.

Even though this show was delayed by over a week, this fashionista has shown us that it was well worth the wait.

She also took to social media to show photos of the outfit, the beautiful welcoming bouquet she received from the designer, the runway, and a backstage clip with her friend and model in the show, Bella Hadid.

She captioned the post with the words: yah it’s @burberry babe 🤎 thank you @riccardotisci17 for sharing your gifts with all of us. definitely gonna need the rubber heels in every color. love you and thank you for having me!!!

Normani Is Definitely A Fashionista

Normani is not a stranger to a high-fashion look for a Fashion Week. She recently stunned at the Milan Fashion Week, and became one of the best dressed at the Versace show. She also drew attention from her gorgeous look at the Diesel show.

She looked incredible wearing a two-piece light blue outfit with a slicked-back high ponytail.

About This Burberry Show

Normani received flowers from legendary Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci when she arrived in London. But, Burberry recently took to social media to announce that this will be his last collection with the brand.

Riccardo Tisci took to Instagram to say: “Burberry is a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future. The chapter I was asked to write in its long story is one that I am incredibly proud of and one I have decided would culminate with my show on Monday.”

He continued, “I thrived to continue a legacy of innovation, and consistently championed for creativity and diversity, in order to always keep Burberry moving forward. I want to thank my teams, past and present, and the army of collaborators and friends who helped me write a chapter that I hope will stay in Burberry’s future for years to come.”