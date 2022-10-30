Normani at a 2019 Savage X Fenty show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

On Saturday night, Normani attended Kendall Jenner’s 818 Halloween Party wearing a revealing bloody bride costume.

Dressed in a short, white sheer wedding gown, the singer adorned the outfit with blood stains for that extra spooky effect. She also had fake blood smeared across her face and chest for good measure.

The Houston native highlighted her bustline, legs, and killer figure in the costume, also showing up to the West Hollywood event with a bouquet of white flowers.

The gown featured sheer lace on the pop singer’s hips and waist, showing off her curves and phenomenal skin.

Normani also wore matching white gloves, high heels, necklaces, and bracelets, while also bringing the bloody bride look together with a mid-thigh garter and veil.

The Motivation songstress wore her dark red tresses in a middle part that flowed past her shoulders.

Normani’s dancing versatility

Often known for her stylish fashions and powerful vocals, Normani is a triple threat thanks to her dancing abilities.

Knowing how to perform hip-hop, jazz, ballet, and other dancing styles, the 26-year-old has been honing in on the craft since she was a young child.

Speaking with Allure in 2021, the Wild Side singer opened up about the restrictions placed on Black women in the entertainment industry, saying, “My purpose in this work that I do is for other people that feel like they have Black women figured out. There’s so many layers to us, there’s so many textures, there’s so much that we’re capable of doing.”

“Yes, I can throw a**,” she continued. “But I can also give you a proper eight-count, and I can do ballet, and I can do contemporary dance. If I want to sing this pop ballad, then you’re going to love it! While you see my Black face!”

Normani’s 2022 fashion moments

As far as fashionable celebrities go, Normani has often been included in the bunch that rarely misses. And as 2022 proved, her style has only gotten more impressive with time.

This past spring, Normani uploaded a photo to social media of herself posing in a skintight black gown with cutouts at her shoulders and midsection.

Perfectly showing off her curves and toned abs, she confidently captioned the picture on Instagram, “Yah it’s giving what it’s supposed to give.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Fifth Harmony singer also stunned on social media when she shared a photo donning a black, curve-hugging Versace dress.

Adorned with a sleek gold belt around her waistline, the chic dress also featured spaghetti straps that accentuated Normani’s shoulders and bustline.