Normani looked fabulous in revealing black outfit in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Fifth Harmony’s Normani got all dressed up in her birthday best to celebrate Doja Cat’s 27th journey around the sun at a party in West Hollywood last night.

The 26-year-old showstopper wore a sexy black mask that came down to a point on her nose and continued under her eyes, tracing along her gorgeous cheekbones.

Oh, but that’s only the beginning…

Normani’s stunning curves were accentuated by an incredibly scandalous black corset top with studded straps and jaw-dropping cutouts to emphasize her bust.

A thin, bronze fabric hiding under portions of the top almost gives the allusion that the entire top is see-through.

Normani styled her long black hair with subtle red peekaboo highlights in graceful curls that flowed over her shoulders.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Of course, Normani’s social media pages are also chock-full of fabulous photos.

Normani showed off her sensational curves in tight red dress by MÔNOT

Normani looked red-hot earlier this month during a trip to Paris, France, wearing a unique cutout dress by MÔNOT, a fashion brand founded by designer Eli Mizrahi.

The garment perfectly accentuated her womanly figure, with large swaths of skin peeking out.

Oversized bows resting on both hips draw the eye to her sculpted obliques, hips, and legs.

Normani’s hair was styled in a chic updo with a center part, and she completed the look with dazzling diamond earrings.

Oh, and as usual, her face appeared as an actual work of art for the Parisian photoshoot.

She expressed her adoration for the designer in the caption, writing, “je t’aime @monotofficial ♥️.”

The ultra-talented singer and dancer has had no shortage of unforgettable fashion moments over the years, but who could forget the Burberry ensemble she stepped out in last month?!

Normani turned up the heat in Burberry ensemble with rubber heels

The beautiful Georgia girl shocked fans last month with an out-of-this-world outfit by Burberry that hugged her body in all the right places.

The ensemble included a short dress with a push-up top, printed tights, an oversized jacket, and a matching purse.

She appeared to be channeling the early 90s with hair, which featured two long, wavy pieces left out to frame her face.

In 2016, Normani commented on how she feels social media helps combat loneliness, saying, “You can make videos and share your stories to show people that you’re not alone and we can support one another. Knowing that you’re not alone really does make all the difference in the world.”