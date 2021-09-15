Norm Macdonald death: Comedian dead at 61 from cancer

Norm Macdonald’s cause of death is attributed to an unspecified form of cancer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson.

Norm MacDonald, a comedian, known for his dry humor, has died at age 61.

MacDonald was a Canadian stand-up comedian who wrote for the sitcom Roseanne early in his career but was best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he was the anchor for the Weekend Update for three seasons.

Macdonald’s cause of death was cancer after a nine-year private battle. The comedian suffered from Leukemia but decided to keep the diagnosis a secret so it wouldn’t affect how his fans viewed him. His death was confirmed by his producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra, who released a statement.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said, adding: “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Macdonald was controversially dismissed from SNL after many believed he was let go for his series of O. J. Simpson jokes during and after his murder case trial. He repeatedly called the retired NFL legend a murderer.

Tributes pour in for Norm Macdonald

Tributes poured in for Norm Macdonald from colleagues and fans; many praised his unique comedic voice and many talents.

Numerous fans shared funny clips of Norm, highlighting his impressive career.

Former Senator Bob Dole paid his respects to Norm, who impersonated him on SNL when the then-Kansas senator ran for president.

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. *Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.” pic.twitter.com/gPsdyJ5tS9 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 14, 2021

Cocaine Cowboys director Billy Corben praised MacDonald in a tribute tweet for defying his NBC bosses by roasting O.J Simpson.

“Norm Macdonald was warned to lay off O.J. on SNL Weekend Update cuz he was golf buddies with the president of NBC. Norm kept slamming Simpson anyway. Every. Damn. Week. And got fired for it. A year later, he was invited back to host and did the most brilliant monologue ever. #RIP”

Norm Macdonald was warned to lay off O.J. on SNL Weekend Update cuz he was golf buddies with the president of NBC. Norm kept slamming Simpson anyway. Every. Damn. Week. And got fired for it. A year later, he was invited back to host and did the most brilliant monologue ever. #RIP pic.twitter.com/3M6wI4uI0D — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) September 14, 2021

Norm Macdonald doing OJ jokes on SNL’s Weekend Update for which he got fired over because then NBC president told him to knock it off and Norm didn’t care and kept doing it every week



RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jkX3vLt1dx — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 14, 2021

Norm Macdonald has been praised as one of the best comedians Canada has produced. He had success in multiple vectors in comedy, including T.V. writing, stand-up comedy, and acting.

Norm Macdonald’s appearance at the Roast of Bob Saget was unlike anything ever seen before. Watch this legendary clip with additional footage. pic.twitter.com/nb6JECXn4H — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) September 14, 2021

Mark Hamill called MacDonald “one of the funniest people SNL ever produced.”

One of the funniest people #SNL ever produced is gone, but will never be forgotten. I've spent many an hour on YouTube over the years enjoying all the characters he gave us. In a word: HILARIOUS.🤣Thanks for a lifetime of laughs @normmacdonald. #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/pK9lK3Rz87 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 14, 2021

Kevin Daly referenced MacDonald’s work on the iconic Roseanne sitcom.

Norm MacDonald was a writer on Roseanne and he was responsible for Jackie's iconic "Dad's dead" moment, inspired by an experience in his own life. pic.twitter.com/nSflQ8d6qU — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) September 14, 2021

Did Norm Macdonald have any children?

Norm reportedly had one child. In 1992, he had a son named Dylan with his ex-wife, Connie Vaillancourt. Dylan dabbled in comedy but appears to live life outside of the public eye.

He has a Facebook account that he has not updated in many years.

Norm Macdonald is survived by his son, Dylan, and his comedic work.