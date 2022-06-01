Noah Cyrus stuns in tight bodysuit at night

Noah Cyrus poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Noah Cyrus is stunning in a skintight and printed bodysuit for a rare night shot. The 22-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus has made 2022 headlines for wiping her Instagram clean bar music promos, and she broke the mold today with new snaps.

Posting for her 6.2 million followers on Wednesday, the July singer shared a gallery of photos summing up her recent time, and it was a figure showoff in the opening image.

Miley Cyrus’s sister stuns in bodysuit look

Looking glam as she mixed up Renaissance-style prints and goth vibes, the singer posed outdoors, at night, and with a little spot effect on the lens, adding atmosphere.

Showing off her on-point style, the Grammy nominee modeled an all-in-one purple, white, and black bodysuit, also throwing in knee-high boots in black.

Posing with one gloved hand to her mouth as she flaunted gothic makeup complete with red-stained lips, Noah looked gorgeous, also sharing a career summary that included video shoots of her horseback riding, posing in a crumpled white dress for her The Hardest Part tour, and album, and enjoying a piggy-back ride.

A string of emojis including heart, pill, and pin ones, captioned the post.

Noah is fresh from revealing that she suffered substance abuse issues over the pandemic. Amid promo for her new Mr. Percocet single, the singer opened up to Trailblazers Radio, stating:

“I think in my experience, the people I knew that were dealing with that as well, all of us really went into that addiction and gave into it even more during the pandemic, because you felt so lonely and bored and sad and depressed and anxious that really you just leaned on the substances in my case, and in my partner at the time’s case.”

Noah Cyrus turned to psychiatry and therapy for help

Continuing, the former podcast host added: “For me, I saw a chance for myself to save myself and to try and get better and to try to help myself with the substance abuse and talk about it and get help and really, really tried hard to follow up with my psychiatry and my therapist and tell the truth and get help because I needed the help.”

Noah is adored for being a mental health warrior and opening up on both her anxiety and depression, something she plunged into in-depth via her In My Feels podcast, now seemingly ended.