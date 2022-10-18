Noah Cyrus shows off her curves in a unique crochet dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Noah Cyrus wowed her fans once again as she wore a rather revealing and skin-bearing crochet dress to one of her recent shows.

The 22-year-old pop-country singer has made quite a name for herself over the years while still differentiating herself from the infamous Cyrus family.

It goes without saying that Noah had some pretty big shoes to fill considering her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was and still is a well-established singer along with her older sister, Miley Cyrus.

However, that didn’t stop Noah from making her own music as she journeyed toward her own goals and further success.

The singer has played in a handful of major festivals such as Life is Beautiful, Austin City Limits, and Wonderfront Festival. She’s also released hit songs like July and Lonely.

Noah has certainly gained a tremendous amount of popularity over the last couple of years, as she has now secured over 6 million followers on Instagram.

Noah Cyrus styles in a crochet dress with a little country flare

Noah recently headed back to her hometown in Nashville, where she performed and sang songs from her newest album, The Hardest Part.

The singer captured some of the bittersweet moments from the show as she uploaded some fun shots and video clips to her Instagram.

In one of the photographs, Noah stood in front of her microphone with her eyes closed as she held her one hand in the air.

The singer wore a khaki green cut-out crochet dress that hugged her body perfectly. The intricate detail within the dress was mesmerizing as it incorporated many layers of multi-colored ribbons.

Noah accessorized the green fit with a gold cross necklace, some gold bracelets, and a couple of simple matching gold rings.

She then wore her hair down, as the natural waves of her hair flowed gracefully down her back.

She finished the look with a simple smokey eye across the lid and a glossed lip as she looked phenomenal.

She captioned the photo, “playing my hometown nashville tonight .. have some very special guests joining me on stage .. see y’all soon ✨🌙.”

Noah Cyrus is drop-dead gorgeous in all black

Since Noah started The Hardest Part Tour just a couple of weeks ago, she’s been treating her followers with continuous pictures of her killer outfits.

After the first couple of days of her new tour, she blessed her fans with a breathtaking black-and-white photo.

Noah posed for the camera as she stood up against a wall, holding a bouquet of flowers. She wore a stunning patent leather maxi dress, a pair of matching black opera gloves, and a bandana.

Overall, the fit was an elegant piece of artwork and Noah looked flawless.

Fans showed the country singer a bunch of love as she received over 130 thousand likes on the post.