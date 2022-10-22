Noah Cyrus at the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Noah Cyrus wowed fans by wearing a risque lace ensemble while performing at a recent concert.

The 22-year-old singer seems to be following in big sis Miley Cyrus’ footsteps by rebelling against her former Disney image.

The all-black fishnet bodysuit was custom-made by LVDF, a designer who creates one-of-a-kind elaborate pieces for celebrities and musicians to wear.

This barely-there, goth-inspired bodysuit featured lace sleeves that extended over the singer’s fingers.

An intricate lace design covered her chest and arms, while her stomach was covered in intentionally-ripped nylon.

Noah paired the bodysuit with fishnets that were accented with ripped thigh-high stockings. The outfit was accompanied by a sheer, removable skirt she wore during her performance.

Noah captioned her photos in the post, “thank you brooklyn ✨🌙.”

Noah Cyrus killed it in her bodysuit

The singer looked gorgeous in her lace bodysuit while performing in Brooklyn, New York.

She accessorized her outfit with hanging cross earrings and dramatic black nails. Noah also wore a necklace bearing a vintage photo of her grandmother, Loretta Finley.

Her locks fell well past her waist in long, natural waves. Like her outfit, her hair was raven black.

Noah’s ensemble contrasted against her stark white skin, illuminating its tone and accentuating its beauty.

Despite her gothic attire, the Dear August singer appeared soft and delicate. Her makeup was was applied using a barely-there technique that added some pink tones to her face.

Noah Cyrus has been open about her addiction struggles

Noah recently sought out help for an addiction to Xanax, which she started experimenting with when she was just 18 years old.

She described a moment with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, a few months before she committed to recovery, which helped her to reconnect with herself. They were walking on a hill, and Billy encouraged Noah to take off her shoes and feel the grass between her toes.

She described their interaction on The Kelly Clarkson Show saying, “He said, ‘Noey, just stand still, breathe in the air. Just stand still and get connected back to who you really are — none of the rest of this matters.'”

The moment went on to inspire the song Noah (Stand Still), which she wrote during her recovery and features vocals by her father.

Noah (Stand Still) appears on Noah’s new album, The Hardest Part, which was released in September.