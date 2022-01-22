Noah Cyrus sports a barely-there hot pink bikini in snaps from Miami trip

Noah is the fifth child of the famous Cyrus family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Noah Cyrus showed off what she’s working with on a recent trip to Miami with her friends.

The 22-year-old put her bikini body on full display, opting for barely-there pink swimwear.

The singer celebrated her 22nd birthday earlier this month, but before that, she hit the stage with her big sister Miley Cyrus to welcome the New Year.

She joined in the performance, and the sisters performed Miley’s version of Jolene in a New Year’s Eve bash that aired on NBC.

Noah spent her birthday in Miami, where she took the stunning bikini photos she shared with her Instagram followers.

She shared other captured memories with her friends after starring in American Horror Story last summer.

Noah Cyrus sizzles in a hot pink bikini

In the caption of the series of photos from her Miami vacation, she wrote: “miami 🤎.”

Noah Cyrus donned an elegant dress in the first photo on the Instagram post and shared the hot bikini photo in the fourth slide, in which she clutches a bouquet of flowers and a baseball cap.

The stunning singer and actress showed off her hourglass figure and proved she could pull off a body-hugging dress in other photos from the social media post.

Miley Cyrus gave her sister a birthday tribute on her Instagram page, sharing several sweet photos of the pair and others from when Noah was young.

In the first Instagram tribute, Miley revealed her younger sister shares a birthday with the late David Bowie and Elvis Presley.

“It’s my baby sisters birthday @noahcyrus 🦋 #22 (this legend has the same bday as Bowie & Elvis obvi),” she wrote in the caption.

In the second tribute post, Miley shared adorable photos of videos of when Noah was just a child.

“Happy birthday to the queen of my universe @noahcyrus coolest girl in the whole wide world 🦋 #22 #BFF,” she captioned the post.

Noah Cyrus credits mysterious country star Orville Peck in bikini-clad photo

Noah Cyrus has spoken candidly about her mental health; she appeared in 2019 on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

She spoke about her desire to advocate for mental health and told Corden she had struggled with depression and anxiety since the age of 10.

In a recent Instagram post, she credited her friend Orville Peck, a mysterious country star, with saving her life.

In the birthday tribute to Peck, she wore a bikini sharing an intimate photo of the pair and wrote the following in the caption.

“HAAAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY BUBBAAAASSS!!!! thank you for SAVING my life this past year and being one of the most reliable, trustworthy, and pure hearted humans i may have ever met. i’m so proud of you and so excited for the year you have ahead of you,” she wrote, continuing with a tribute to his character and their friendship along with a series of photos.

Orville Peck’s identity is unknown as he wears a variety of fringed masks and has never shown his face publicly.