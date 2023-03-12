Noah Cyrus has been living her best life as a fashionista this past week.

The Make Me (Cry) hitmaker may have risen to fame as Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, but she has since morphed into a star herself.

In 2022, Noah dropped her debut album, The Hardest Part, which featured collaborations with Benjamin Gibbard and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The previous year, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

For Noah’s latest Instagram post, Noah documented her time at Paris Fashion Week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Y-Project FW 23 ⚔️,” she wrote in her caption.

Noah Cyrus stuns in a bold look for the Y-Project fashion show in Paris, France

In an Instagram upload consisting of eight bits of content, Noah showed off what she wore at the Y-Project fashion show.

The 23-year-old stunned in a suede-looking jacket, which was left unbuttoned. Noah teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted denim skirt that featured a slit and fell down to her ankles, black tights, and open-toe heels of the same color.

She wore black underwear underneath and sported her long black hair down with a middle part.

Noah rocked bleach eyebrows and displayed the many tattoos she has inked on both hands.

In the first slide, she was captured outdoors in front of a castle-style building. Noah rested her left arm beside her while raising the other to her underwear.

She gazed to her left with a soft expression and stood with one leg out to display the slit of the full-length skirt.

For the third slide, Noah posed side-on in the same location while her locks draped in front of her face.

In the fourth pic, she was snapped in the middle of the street, staring directly at the camera lens.

In the tags, Noah credited makeup artists Marie Guillon and LYN, hairstylist Barthélémy Joris, fashion designer Y-Project, and photographer Amaury for helping make everything come to life.

Noah Cyrus fronted a Hollister campaign to raise awareness

In 2017, Noah became the face of Hollister’s Carpe the Fit Out of Denim campaign with fellow singer Khalid.

“My brothers loved Hollister underwear,” she said (via Billboard), before stating that she is also an admirer of their jeans line.

“Their jeans are the only ones that fit me. I had trouble getting jeans when I was growing up. I had little skinny legs and this booty that came out of nowhere. I said, ‘Just pay me in jeans,'” Noah continued.

Outside of modeling their garments and featuring in ads for the brand, the campaign aimed to promote anti-bullying due to Hollister’s young demographic.

The campaign seemed to be a personal one for Noah as she revealed during a televised interview on Lorraine that she had been trolled from the age of 13 for her appearance.