Noah Cyrus looked stunning in a recent share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Noah Cyrus may have risen to fame under the shadow of her famous sibling Miley Cyrus, but the young star has made a name for herself as a successful singer and actress.

Noah looked stunning in a recent steamy snap, wearing a polka dot halter top with a plunging neckline that revealed a glimpse of her flawless frame.

She wore a sultry expression on her beautifully broad face, and it was hard not to notice that she boldly rocked the bleached eyebrow trend.

The raven-haired beauty kept her signature locks natural, wearing them down with a center part.

Beyond the dainty heart and spider tattoos on either side of her collarbone, Noah accessorized with a simple pair of dangling cross earrings.

She paired the captivating photo with three choice emojis: 👽🩸🖤

Pic credit: @noahcyrus/Instagram

Noah Cyrus shared jaw-dropping concert photos to promote her tour’s next leg

Noah took to Instagram earlier this week to share a carousel of gorgeous photos from her shows in Chicago, Kansas City, and Minneapolis.

The 22-year-old starlet’s social media pages have been filled with content promoting her third concert tour, which began at the beginning of October and will end in mid-November.

The first photo showed Noah in a slinky satin dress on stage, looking like an absolute goddess as she sang into the mic.

The pale peach garment hugged her every curve and showed off her incredible physique.

Noah donned a striking black dress bedazzled with crosses and a two-piece tan number in the other photos.

She captioned the share, “from the chicago , kansas city , and minneapolis shows ❦ can’t believe there’s only 4 left , i never want this tour to end .. all hallows’ eve tomorrow in denver .. see you there 🕯🩸.”

Noah Cyrus thanked her Brooklyn fans with super sexy photos in curve-hugging fishnets

Noah looked sensational in a recent post as she sported a sheer lacy bodysuit that clung to every inch of her toned body.

The famous singer and actress could be seen moving and grooving in the scandalous ensemble on stage in front of a crowd of eager onlookers.

She wrote, “thank you brooklyn ✨🌙” alongside the share.

The star has 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and many of them love her posts.

Noah has come so far over the years, and she continues to prove that the sky’s the limit for her career!