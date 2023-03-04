Noah Cyrus is used to taking risks in the fashion world and has never shied away from a reinvention.

The 23-year-old released her long-awaited debut album, The Hardest Part, last year, which was met with critical acclaim.

The Make Me (Cry) hitmaker recently took a trip to Paris to attend the Off-White fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and put on an edgy presentation for the occasion.

“”LUNAR DELIVERY” @off____white by @ibkamara,” she wrote in her caption.

In the tags, Noah credited hairstylist Barthelemy Joris, makeup artist Marie Guillon, and fashion designers Off-White and LYN for helping her achieve this look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As of this writing, her post had tallied over 20,000 likes and more than 150 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

Noah Cyrus was a vision in floral print

In her IG carousel post, Noah stunned in a black dress with a floral print all over. The item of clothing featured long sleeves, a hood, and a belt of the same print at the front.

Noah teamed the look with sheer black tights and thigh-high leather boots, sporting her dark locks away from her face.

Wearing a glossy lip and what looked like bleached eyebrows, she opted for captivating eyeshadow that gave her some extra edge.

In the first slide, the Grammy Award-nominated artist posed in front of a large mirrored ball. Noah was captured from the thighs up and rested both arms beside her.

She gazed at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showed off the small tattoos inked on the side of her neck and fingers.

In the following pic, Noah was snapped in the back of a car, while in the next frame, she displayed her outfit from head to toe on a sandy ground in front of the same large mirrored ball.

Noah Cyrus was the face of Hollister

In 2018, Noah and fellow singer Khalid became the face of Hollister for their Carpe Now campaign, which ran for the rest of that year and also aimed to help raise awareness of bullying at school.

“To be part of this Hollister campaign alongside my friend Khalid is an absolute dream,” Noah said (via WWD).

“I’m also proud to bring further awareness to Natalie’s Sit With Us app to make school a better place for all,” she continued.

In a Billboard report, Noah commented on her love of the brand, indicating that while growing up her brothers loved Hollister’s underwear, but it was all about the jeans for her.

“Their jeans are the only ones that fit me. I had trouble getting jeans when I was growing up. I had little skinny legs and this booty that came out of nowhere. I said, ‘Just pay me in jeans,'” Noah said.