Noah Cyrus went for a heavenly look to start the week. The 23-year-old posed in an editorial look, wearing an outfit created by the Colors Clothing Company.

She wore an all-white look wearing a puffer skirt that featured a matching belt, a petal-shaped hem, and vertical lining for added detail.

Noah paired it with matching leg warmers that completely covered her shoes. The leg warmers were made from the same nylon material as the skirt.

The July singer opted to forgo the top and go for a braless look to keep the focus on the amazing ensemble.

The raven-haired beauty wore a long, straight, center part that she let cascade off her body.

Her makeup was gorgeous, wearing bleached eyebrows, neutral eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

Famous friends like Delilah Hamlin and actress Marta Pozzan gushed over Noah’s outfit, stating how great she looked.

Pic credit: @noahcyrus/Instagram

Noah Cyrus’s makeup artist spills her beauty secrets

Noah Cyrus is known for constantly switching up her look and wearing gorgeous makeup. While talking to E! News, Jamie Dorman, a NY-based makeup artist, revealed Noah’s makeup favorites that have her looking wonderful every time.

If Noah wears eyeliner, Jamie usually springs for the Beauty Pie cream shadow sticks ($30) to use as a base. The shadow sticks work as a primer that allows eyeliner to stick to her eye perfectly. She makes sure to use gel eyeliner since the silicon ingredients lead to a long-lasting effect.

According to Jamie, a highlighter is a staple for the singer, and it’s a key component to all her signature looks.

“I do a liquid or cream first. I like the pro glow drops drop from Beauty Pie,” she explained. “Those are super metallic liquid. I use them in the corner of the eyes, as well.”

For her lips, she keeps it simple and often skips lipstick entirely. Instead, she wears lip liner all over the lips. Her favorite product to use is the Moisture-Lock-Wondergel-Lip Liner, often combining Vanilla Nude and Foxy.

Noah Cyrus stuns in all-green for Colors Clothing Company

Noah Cyrus has been having a major fashion moment, courtesy of the brand Colors Clothing Company. She stunned in a monochromatic ensemble while posing amongst gorgeous architecture.

She wore a ruffled bandeau top that showed off her tiny waist. She paired it with a matching skirt that was dramatically long and spilled over the steps and onto the street.

To accessorize the outfit, she covered her long hair with an army green ski mask and an oversized jacket to add an edgy vibe to the look.