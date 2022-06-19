Noah Cyrus in latex swimsuit impresses with thigh-highs

Noah Cyrus smiles close up. Pic credit: @noahcyrus/Instagram

Noah Cyrus has dropped a head-turning Instagram update.

The 22-year-old singer and sister to Wrecking Ball hitmaker Miley Cyrus is upping the music vibes on her social media, this as she dedicates most of her feed to her new Mr. Percocet single, plus upcoming beats.

Noah Cyrus promotes music in tight latex swimsuit

Posting on Sunday, the July hitmaker made it a racy affair.

Shot at night and amid dried grass and fiery lights, Noah afforded a gothic and ethereal finish as she stood square in front of the camera, sporting a latex look that mogul Kim Kardashian would likely approve of.

Highlighting her tiny waist in a strapless and shiny black one-piece with matching glove details, Noah added height to her frame via massive black platforms, going thigh-length with her footwear and big-time injecting a BDSM vibe.

Noah was shot far out as she delivered an expressionless gaze, with a swipe showing her shot closer up.

Addressing her 6.2 million followers, the daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus wrote: “Make you move, no i won’t follow..”Ready To Go” coming 6/23.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The single shout-outs come as Noah gears up for the July 15 release of her The Hardest Part EP – the record includes I Burned L.A. DOwn and I Just Want A Lover. Last month, she opened up to reveal that substance abuse in the wake of a past relationship had inspired the record.

Noah Cyrus reveals inspiration for upcoming album

“I really was so in love with this person, but we were both so engulfed in the substance abuse and also were in the midst of a pandemic,” she told Trailblazers Radio.

“And everybody’s anxieties and depressions are all trapped into one house and there’s a lot of things going on for everyone I think during the pandemic internally, which really made people, I think in my experience, the people I knew that were dealing with that as well, all of us really went into that addiction and gave into it even more during the pandemic, because you felt so lonely and bored and sad and depressed and anxious that really you just leaned on the substances in my case, and in my partner at the time’s case,” she continued.

In 2020, and while bravely discussing her mental health issues, Noah said that she didn’t think she would live to see her 20th birthday. Also vocal in the mental health arena is close friend and singer Demi Lovato.