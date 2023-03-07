Miley Cyrus’ little sister, Noah Cyrus, delivered a striking look as she posed for the paparazzi outside one of her favorite designer’s shows.

Celebrities have arrived in droves to see trend-setting designers, like Stella McCartney, during the semi-annual Paris ready-to-wear fashion week extravaganza.

As for Stella’s event — it took place at the super chic Manège de l’Ecole Militaire.

Noah was one of many well-known names at the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show.

Other well-known names included Jessica Alba, Avril Lavigne, and Camila Alves.

The show was quite special because the venue has served as a renowned venue for equestrian training. Accordingly, horses made an appearance on the runway for a fashion first.

As for Noah, she looked flawless in orange, serving looks and turning heads.

Noah Cyrus attends Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris

Noah was the star of the show as she struck a pose outside on the cobblestone streets of Paris.

The singer wore a burnt orange Stella McCartney gown with long sleeves and a turtleneck. The dress hugged Noah’s curves, and she looked confident as she greeted photographers.

As for Noah’s makeup, it was certainly captivating, with porcelain skin and glossy lips. She also sported rosy cheeks and bleached eyebrows, joining Amelia Gray Hamlin and Julia Fox with the trendy facial feature.

Noah’s raven locks featured a center part and cascaded past her shoulders, providing an excellent contrast against her skin.

Noah Cyrus shows love for favorite designer Stella McCartney in an orange dress at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: BACKGRID

The ex of Lil Xan showed her tattooed hands and lengthy acrylic manicure for a youthful and trendy look.

Just like sister Miley, Noah has shown that she isn’t afraid to take a fashion risk. That risk-taking personality trait has made Noah a highly-coveted individual.

As it turns out, Stella McCartney isn’t the only brand she has represented.

Noah Cyrus promotes Fendi in pink dress

Last week, Noah made appearances at Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

She shared images of her striking look on social media, using her Instagram account to post her ensemble.

While in Milan, she attended the Fendi fashion show, a must-see for fashion lovers. Of course, when in Milan, one must do as the Milanese do.

For Noah, that meant wearing a Fendi pink silk dress with an asymmetric neckline and Fendi First blush pink heels. She donned dewy makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lip gloss.

While fashion fans may have to wait to purchase Fendi’s latest collection, Noah was first in line to represent the Italian luxury garments.

At 23 years old, Noah has already gained a reputation as a fashionista, and it doesn’t look like she’s stopping anytime soon.