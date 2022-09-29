Nine former Victoria’s Secret angels pose in up-cycled underwear for magazine cover

Candice Swanepoel posed with eight former Victoria’s Secret models for a magazine cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk, Lily Aldridge, Lais Ribeiro, and Leomie Anderson set the internet on fire as they posed together for the cover of a magazine.

So many former Victoria’s Secret angels in one photo are enough to shift the earth’s axis, with the models dressed a little differently than most people are used to seeing them.

The stunning ladies wore several up-cycled materials as underwear from faux-fashion label Kezako.

The shoot, called Earth Angels, featured the former angels in things like “aluminum wrap, dried-out loaves of bread, old newspapers,” and “cuddly toys.”

The ensembles looked straight out of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which used to feature a “Pink” theme for one of their looks.

The models stood in front of a white background on top of cinderblocks, each wearing things like pom poms, fake flowers, feathers, and stuffed animals on their bodies in an array of bright colors.

Alessandra Ambrosio wore several plush stuffed animals

Alessandra Ambrosio posted the More or Less magazine cover on her own Instagram and pictures of her outfit.

She stood with her back to the camera as she looked over her shoulder, with the wind blowing her brunette hair back.

She wore several adorable plushies as a bra and underwear, including Teddy bears on her shoes and a necklace with a yellow Teletubby.

In a video at the end, Alessandra was shown having some fun as she shook her head back and forth, screamed, and pretended to pull a stuffed animal on a leash.

Lais Ribeiro shared behind-the-scenes pics from the shoot

Lais Ribeiro shared the cover and some behind-the-scenes shots of the girls having fun during the shoot.

Her BTS pic showed herself dressed in what appeared to be material from old soccer balls as a bra and various fabrics as a skirt. She wore knee-high socks and heels that gave the outfit a sporty vibe.

She posed alongside Alessandra and Candice Swanepoel, who was dressed in a fur bikini with leather straps across her stomach. The outfit was paired with strappy fur heels.

The last slide in the carousel showed a video of the models doing the cover shoot, laughing, and having a great time, clearly happy to be reunited.

All the models wore their hair in the quintessential Victoria’s Secret bedhead style, with beach waves and natural side parts.

The magazine shared several looks with the models also donning wings

More or Less magazine posted a video featuring each model individually, dressed in more up-cycled ensembles, including wings, to remind viewers that they are still the most famous angels on the planet.

Candice Swanepoel wore a pair of enormous black wings that appeared to be trash bag strips, while Martha Hunt was dressed in a bright red outfit with matching red wings.