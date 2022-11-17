Nina Serebrova pouted for a selfie in March 2021. Pic credit: @ninaserebrova/Instagram

Nina Serebrova looked stunning as she posed in front of a hotel in Florida this week.

The model, originally from Belarus, wore a white double-breasted blazer dress with feather trim from fast-fashion retailer Catwalk Connection who she works with regularly.

The gorgeous dress featured a plunging neckline showing her curvy figure and long legs.

She paired her look with designer accessories, including a black Fendi bag and heels by Saint Laurent.

Nina wore her long dark hair parted in the middle and slicked back. She wore simple gold hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace.

The 36-year-old finished her glamorous look with a complete makeup look, including long, fluttering eyelashes and full, glossy lips.

Nina is well known on both TikTok and Instagram, boasting 3.7 million followers on the latter app.

Nina Serebrova wines and dines with Fashion Nova

As an influencer, Nina often works with fashion, beauty, and fitness brands. Recently she has worked with brands including Catwalk Connection, Pretty Little Thing, Luxe Fusion, and Shein.

One brand that she works with again and again is Fashion Nova.

Recently she went for lunch at the Mr. C restaurant in Beverly Hills and wore a complete look from the retailer.

She showed off her slim frame in a nude corset top paired with ripped denim skinny jeans. She wore a pair of heels with perspex straps to show off her feet and finished her look with a designer bag from Jacquemus.

Her long dark hair was swept to one side in a braid that fell down to her waist.

In the photo set, she sipped on a glass of white wine and captioned the images, “Wine & Dine 🍷 @FashionNova.”

Nina Serebrova goes Bang in the desert

Nina Serebrova also has an ongoing collaboration with Bang Energy Drinks.

The US energy drinks brand comes in 41 flavors and boasts zero sugar, calories, or artificial colors. They regularly work with celebrities and influencers to promote their products.

Nina recently shared an ad for the brand, posing in the Las Vegas desert while wearing a silver cut-out swimsuit.

She accessorized her futuristic look with a pair of combat boots and shield sunglasses by Nike while holding a can of Bang in black cherry and vanilla flavor.

Nina captioned the photos saying, “Wherever i may roam 🪨🌵☀️@BangEnergy #BangEnergy #EnergyDrink.”