Nina Serabrova looked terrific in a beautiful pink dress. Pic credit: @ninaserebrova/Instagram

Nina Serabrova looked amazing even just standing in a parking lot. She looked chic as ever while showing off her latest outfit from the online boutique, Catwalk Connection.

She was posing in front of a silver car, looking absolutely stunning. She wore a bright pink minidress that showed off the model’s long legs.

The dress included a thick turtleneck and long sleeves that went down to her palms. The ensemble sported intricate cutouts that traveled from the bustline to the hem of the dress.

The cutouts could be adjusted accordingly with string attachments tied at the bottom of the dress.

She paired the outfit with thick black platform heels that featured straps wrapped around her white pedicure and onto her ankles for a chic look.

She kept the accessories simple with black sunglasses, a trend that has been heavily embraced by many celebrities, and a black handbag.

Nina’s hair was styled in a bone-straight center part that cascaded down her back.

Nina Serabrova loves the Catwalk Connection style

Nina Serabrova has been an ambassador for the boutique Catwalk Connection for quite some time. Fans have seen her stun in the online store’s clothing, but this might be the best outfit yet.

She recently wore a white tube top covered in feathers and showed off the model’s toned abs for a night out in Fort Lauderdale. She paired the top with a long white maxi skirt made of a mesh-like material and featured a glitter crisscross pattern that looked stunning in the light. She added clear stiletto heels that worked with her ensemble perfectly.

For accessories, she kept it simple with a mini white handbag and a silver diamond necklace.

She switched it up for her fans and wore her hair in a low bun. Her makeup was beautiful, with brown eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

Nina Serabrova embraces the sun with Shein

Not only does Nina promote clothes from Catwalk Connection, but she also works with the online store Shein. She was doing a photo shoot with their clothes in a parking lot, looking fabulous as ever in her sundress.

The Instagram Influencer was wearing a floral minidress that reached her mid-thigh. The dress was fitted perfectly to show off her tiny waist.

For her shoes, she wore black leather boots that went right below her knee. She kept the accessories simple with a black leather bag, stacked necklaces, and big hoop earrings.