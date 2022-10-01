Nina Dobrev wows in tight orange dress while in Paris

Nina Dobrev is stunning in all-orange attire while in Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Nina Dobrev looks amazing in her bright, off-the-shoulder dress while enjoying her time in Paris.

The 33-year-old former Vampire Diaries actress is certainly making a statement lately, as she shows off her slender, yet toned physique in a variety of jaw-dropping fits.

Nina made it quite apparent that she was enjoying herself in Paris, as she happily smiled for all of the captured shots.

The actress recently shared the collage of stunning photos with her 25.8 million Instagram followers, as she served in a bright orange, formfitting dress.

Some of the photos Nina shared also included friends like Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid.

The actress captioned the photos by saying, “une belle soirée à paris avec @messikajewelry x @valerieMessika 💄 @hungvanngo 💇🏻‍♀️ @jennifer_yepez 👗 @kateyoung.”

Nina Dobrev is red hot in bright orange

Nina Dobrev surely didn’t disappoint as she shared her high fashion expertise with her fans while enjoying the scenic views of Paris.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress looked absolutely phenomenal as she strutted around in a ribbed, off-the-shoulder dress and she tagged designer Kate Young in the pictures.

The dress was extremely form-fitting as it accentuated Nina’s curves perfectly.

The bright orange dress fell down to her ankle, which she paired with a simple black, open-back pump.

She accessorized with a simplistic yet beautifully gold Louis Vuitton clutch, which complimented the colors of her orange dress perfectly.

She tagged Messika for the jewelry as she rocked a beautiful shimmering diamond choker and paired it with some long, matching diamond earrings.

Nina wore her hair down for the occasion as she had the brown waves styled to naturally fall along her back.

She finalized her look by wearing a thick line of black eyeliner, a beautiful brown smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, and a nude, glossy lip, which inevitably made the look pop even more.

Nina Dobrev, the former Vampire

Nina Dobrev will always be remembered for her role as Elena Gilbert in the television series, The Vampire Diaries.

However, even after the show ended, Nina has been busy filling other big acting roles and traveling around the world with her boyfriend, Shaun White.

The two have been dating for over two years now, traveling the world together and sharing their experiences with their followers via Instagram.

In another recent post from Nina, she posed on a rooftop as she played pickleball while the sunset glistened beautifully in the background.

It seems that Nina has been enjoying herself lately, traveling around the world and showing off her glamorous fits.

The former Vampire Diaries actress only seems to get more beautiful with age and fans can’t wait to see where her travels bring her next.