Nina Dobrev stuns pantless in striped bodysuit

Nina Dobrev looks stunning as she poses for a mirror selfie in a revealing bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Nina Dobrev shocked her fans once again as she posed for a mesmerizing mirror selfie, with very few articles of clothing on.

The 33-year-old Vampire Diaries actress is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her toned, yet slender physique.

Nina has been pretty active on her social media lately, as she enjoys sharing her timeless photos with all of her followers.

Nina recently shared the mirror selfie with her 25.8 million Instagram followers as she uploaded the picture to her story.

As usual, the actress looked effortlessly gorgeous as she rocked a long-sleeved bodysuit.

However, her followers only got to enjoy the risque photo for a short amount of time, as it disappeared after 24 hours.

Nina Dobrev looks gorgeous in green

The actress is back with her fun, funky styles as she rocks a green and white striped bodysuit, along with a matching pair of knee-high socks.

Nina wore a long-sleeve bodysuit for the shot and left it slightly unbuttoned.

She accessorized with some cute matching socks, a gold necklace, and a couple of small gold rings.

Even though the actress left part of her face out of the shot, it was easy to tell she went for an all-natural look.

Nina decided to wear her hair down, as it fell well past her shoulders, while seemingly wet and wavy.

Next to her laid a brown Louis Vuitton duffel bag, along with a brown and white animal print chair in the background.

At the bottom of the picture, Nina added a Buddy the Elf GIF and wrote, “elf vibes in october, amirite @mollyhoward?”

Nina Dobrev looks stylish in her green bodysuit. Pic credit: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White make their way to SNL

In her newest post, Nina uploaded a collage of photos from her and Shaun White’s recent endeavors, which included Shaun’s appearance on SNL.

Nina looked stunning once again as she wore a cheetah print bucket hat and a matching jacket, while Shaun stayed classic in all black.

Nina then captioned the array of pictures by saying, “I loved being an emotional support animal 🐆 @nbcsnl.”

In the first picture, both Nina and Shaun are pointing to a plaque on the wall which says his name and SNL.

In the next couple of slides, Nina shows her fans some of the behind-the-scenes footage, as she seems to be having a great time while supporting her significant other.

Fans loved the photos, as they encapsulated the two’s personalities perfectly, receiving 460k likes.