Nina Dobrev stuns pantless in bed for hotel wakeup

Nina Dobrev smiles close up. Pic credit: @ninadobrev/Instagram

Nina Dobrev is showing how she wakes up, hotel-style. The Vampire Diaries actress is currently enjoying London, U.K., where she recently attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, starring ex-boyfriend Glen Powell.

The 33-year-old hit the red carpet with beau Shaun White, quickly making headlines for her cut-out and slit white dress, but she wasn’t above showing a less glam look on her Instagram stories today.

Nina Dobrev looks drop-dead gorgeous in leggy bed pic

The photo showed the actress all legs and seemingly just woken up. Having previously shared a jet set vibe as she showed herself heading out in the British capital, Nina took things back to reality as she was seen sleepily holding a cup of tea – and having another brought right to her.

Shot inside her hotel room, the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum contrasted her “London nights” with “London mornings” as she sat in a red and black-embellished pajama shirt and no pants.

Showing off her toned and tan legs, Nina also wore an eye mask raised up onto her head, folding her legs while on white bedsheets and backed by a luxurious red velvet headboard.

Looking bleary-eyed, Nina nonetheless proved she’s well catered-to. Presumably, boyfriend Shaun was behind the anonymous hand carrying another tea cup to her.

Nina Dobrev in a hotel bed with tea. Pic credit: @ninadobrev/Instagram

Nina clearly pays attention to the nutritional profile of her drinks. Back in 2016, the brunette beauty told The Skinny Confidential:

“Umm honestly, because of my busy life I do A LOT of shakes. Herbalife shakes to be exact, because there are so many different flavors. I mix chocolate & strawberry. It’s a meal replacement. Typically I blend the powder with almond milk or banana— it feels like you’re having a dessert because it’s SO delicious.” She added: “If you’re trying to watch what you eat, you don’t drink! I think I had a cocktail after my last road trip, but really I haven’t had a drink in a while. I’ve been juicing a lot!”

Nina Dobrev stuns on red carpet in white Givenchy dress

Nina was quick to share her London red carpet moment to Instagram, showing off her floor-length Givenchy dress while posing with Shaun. The two met in Florida in 2019. They started dating one year later. Her photo has now topped 1.2 million likes.

In a separate red carpet share, she wrote: “Still reeling from #TopGunMaverick ! CONGRATULATIONS MILES!!! I’m such a proud friend. His performance is beyond incredible, the film gave me chills and I cried multiple times. Nostalgia off the roof.”