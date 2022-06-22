Nina Dobrev stuns in tight bikini on Maldives beach

Nina Dobrev smiles close up. Pic credit: @ninadobrev/Instagram

Nina Dobrev is stunning in a tight red swim look as she enjoys a luxurious Maldives vacation.

The Vampire Diaries actress showed off her sensational bikini body in a massive Instagram gallery this week, also including shorefront action, plus a salad lunch as she proved that happy and healthy always wins.

Nina Dobrev is a stunner in red bikini on vacation

The 33-year-old is soaking up the sun with her boyfriend Shaun White as she gives the Kardashians a run for their money on the exotic locations front.

Posting for her 25.6 million followers, Nina opened in a red two-piece while walking along a narrow ocean ledge and surrounded by turquoise waters and distant islands.

Holding a drink as she outstretched both arms, Nina flaunted her toned legs and backside as she encouraged fans to swipe, where a video showed tiki huts and Nina swinging the camera while in selfie mode.

Opening wide for her healthy salad, the star then shared a beachfront lunch shot, posing in her plunging bikini and with a forkful of greens to her mouth. Nina also wore shades, a bandana, plus discreet bangles, with further snaps seeing her rocking a blue beach shirt to match her headwear.

There was more sunbathing and even a bicycle ride as Dobrev shared her travels. “Schedule for the next week: eat. sleep. burn. apply aloe. repeat,” she wrote.

Nina’s travels also highlight her relationship with Olympian Shaun – the two met in 2019 and moved in together in 2020. Gushing over his Degrassi alum girlfriend, Shaun told People:

“Nina’s just been so supportive and so amazing through this whole process for me. Through the pandemic, she was a lifesaver — she really made that time in my life special.” There has been trouble making things work, though, as both Nina and Shaun have busy schedules. “She’s an actress so she’s shooting movies, doing press and all these things, and I’m getting ready for competition, doing interviews and appearances,” Gold Medal winner Shaun added.

Nina Dobrev stuns in swimsuit sunbathe in Greece

Earlier this year, Nina traveled to celebrity-adored Santorini in Greece, where she posted glam pool shots of herself sunbathing in a classy blue swimsuit. “I’ll be zooming from here today, and forever. c u never,” the actress captioned her photos.

Nina is known for her 2009-2017 stint on The Vampire Diaries, plus her role in The Originals. She’s also featured on Workaholics, alongside a 2001-2015 role on the TV series Degrassi.