Nina Dobrev stuns in strappy swimsuit sunbathe

Nina Dobrev is stunning as she flaunts her summer-ready swimsuit body while on vacation in swanky Santorini. The Degrassi: The Next Generation actress has been soaking up the Mediterranean sun with boyfriend Shaun White, and she’s invited her Instagram followers along for the fun.

Nina, 33, posted a gallery of fun outdoor snaps including plenty of poolside lounging this week, thrilling her 25 million+ followers and going super-glam with her hotel choice.

Nina Dobrev stuns on Santorini vacation

The gallery opened with the brunette bronzing her sensational body on a floating white lounger while above clear blue pool waters – the view, meanwhile, included whitewashed stone walls, plus a dramatic deep ocean backdrop.

Enjoying the scenery as she folded her legs and modeled a plunging and strappy blue swimsuit, The Vampire Diaries star stunned while in shades, enjoying a beverage in the solo shot as she drove fans to swipe.

Nina returned by the ocean-fronting pool in a clothed snap as she went trendy in striped shorts, a matching blazer, plus a skimpy crop top with a swipe right, although she did resume the swimsuit action further on, also including a shirtless photo of her hunky beau.

“I’ll be zooming from here today, and forever. c u never,” the caption read.

Santorini is now a major celeb hotspot, having hosted the likes of Katy Perry and The Kardashians. Nina gained over 1.1 million likes for her post.

Nina Dobrev’s diet and exercise secrets

Fans eyeing up Nina’s toned figure might want to know how she dictates what lands on her plate. “I used to eat three full meals, and then I would not be able to move after each meal. I would be so full and tired,” the actress told Shape. “Now, I eat all the time, but portion control is what’s important for me. I’m eating more in total, but not more at a time. I aim to have the size of my thumb in fat, the size of my palm in protein, and then unlimited veggies. I wish I’d learned this in school.”

As for workouts, Nina has done what nearly every gym-goer wound up doing with COVID. She built her own setup at home. “It’s really nice to have that flexibility of working out, whether it’s really early in the morning before I got to set, or really late a night when I get home from set, or after a long flight,” she added of getting her sweat sessions on within the four walls of her home.